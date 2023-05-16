The XFL's 2023 season is over, but for several of the league's players, their football season is just getting started. Multiple XFL players have already signed with NFL teams that are trying to fill up their 90-man rosters ahead of training camp.

Despite a 4-6 record during the regular season, Bob Stoops' Arlington Renegades won this year's XFL championship after upsetting the D.C. Defenders in the title game. The difference-maker in Arlington's 35-26 upset was the play of quarterback Luis Perez, who was actually traded to the Renegades from the Vegas Vipers during the regular season. Perez threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the championship game.

As of this writing, Perez has yet to be signed by an NFL team. While he continues to wait, here's a breakdown of the XFL players that have already joined NFL rosters since their XFL season has concluded, via the league's website.

QB Ben DiNucci, Denver Broncos: The former Cowboys' quarterback is signing with the Broncos after partaking in Denver's minicamp, according to ESPN. DiNucci joins the Broncos after leading the XFL in passing yards and touchdown passes while helping the Sea Dragons clinch a berth in the XFL playoffs.

DB Bryce Thompson, Miami Dolphins: Thompson is joining the Dolphins after intercepting a pair of passes for the Sea Dragons. Thompson played collegiately at Tennessee before being picked up by the Saints as an undrafted rookie. Ironically, Thompson's NFL regular season debut took place against Miami in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

OT Barry Wesley, Atlanta Falcons: The former Sea Dragons lineman is joining the Falcons' re-vamped roster. The 6-foot-7 Wesley is a versatile player who played four different positions on Colorado State's offensive line during his college career.

RB Jacques Patrick, Broncos: Sean Payton is getting a big back in Patrick, who is joining the Broncos' stable of running backs (via 9News). The 6-3, 234-pound running back was second in the XFL in rushing during the regular season with 443 yards on 115 carries. He is also capable of playing fullback.

DL Jack Heflin, Saints: Helflin, who will join Dennis Allen's tough New Orleans defense, spent this past XFL season with the Houston Roughnecks. He recently played in with the NFL as a member of the Packers and Giants.

DL LaCale Landon, Falcons: A member of the Bears from 2020-22, Landon is back in the NFL after a solid season as a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks. He was named Defensive Player of the Week after recording a pair of forced fumbles in a win over the Sea Dragons.

DL Austin Faoliu, Seahawks: Faoliu is staying in Seattle after playing for the Sea Dragons this past XFL season. Faoliu, who enjoyed a solid college career at Oregeon, is making his second go-around in the NFL after spending the 2021 season with the Cowboys.

K Parker Romo, Lions: Romo, who briefly spent time last summer with the Saints, is back in the NFL after making 17 of his 19 field goal attempts -- with a long of 57 yards -- during his time with the XFL's Brahmas.

DL Niko Lalos, Saints: Lalos is back in New Orleans after spending parts of the 2022 season with the club. Lalos spent this past XFL season with the Sea Dragons, recording 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 10 games.

DL Antwuan Jackson, Panthers: The former Ohio State Buckeye recorded 20 tackles in nine games for the Sea Dragons.

S Lukas Dennis, Falcons: Dennis was signed by Atlanta after intercepting two passes and recording 37 tackles for St. Louis. A former college standout at Boston College, Dennis picked off seven passes during his junior season with the Eagles.

DL C.J. Brewer, Buccaneers: A former standout at Coastal Carolina, Brewer is back in the NFL after spending parts of the 2022 season with the Bills. Brewer had 2.5 sacks and 17 tackles this past season with the Houston Roughnecks.