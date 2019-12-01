NFL teams with cat nicknames are 0-12 since infamous black cat ran onto the field at MetLife Stadium
Perhaps it's a little bit of black cat voodoo
The NFL world was buzzing when an infamous black cat made its way on the field at MetLife Stadium during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants earlier this month. Now it appears that the cat may have brought a curse to any NFL team that has a cat in its nickname.
Since the black cat incident, NFL teams with a cat nickname have a combined 0-12 record.
With their loss on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions have an 0-4 record with losses to the Chicago Bears (twice), Washington Redskins, and Cowboys since the black cat incident. The Lions are also currently playing with their third different starting quarterback this season in the wake of injuries to starter Matthew Stafford and backup Jeff Driskel.
In addition, the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals each have an 0-3 record in that span. The Bengals have yet to win a game this season and will hope to change their fortunes against the New York Jets on Sunday.
The Jacksonville Jaguars also have gone 0-2 since the black cat incident with losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville recently got quarterback Nick Foles back from a clavicle injury and hope to get back to their winning ways.
While there likely wasn't any black magic in that famous feline, these teams haven't had the best of luck since that moment.
