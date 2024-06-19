We are less than three months away from opening night of the 2024 NFL season, when the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5. We've already seen blockbuster deals, surprise trades and major players retiring, and there's still plenty of offseason to go.

Last season we saw some younger players emerge as stars, while others regressed. Like every year, CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco painstakingly analyzed every player from around the league to create a Top 100 list heading into the 2024 season, and he had his work cut out for him after so many changes -- though putting back-to-back Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes at No. 1 wasn't a tough choice.

Out of the 32 teams in the NFL, 30 were represented on the list, with only the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts getting no mention in his Top 100. It is no surprise that the best teams in the league have multiple players ranked high and the worst teams would not get as many selected.

Nine players in Top 100 -- 49ers

As far as teams with the most players on the list, that goes to the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who have nine players mentioned in the Top 100.

The highest-ranked Niner was offensive tackle Trent Williams, coming in at No. 3. They have three players in the top 10, with running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 8) and defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 10) joining the star lineman.

Here is a look at every 49ers player on the list and where they rank in the Top 100.

Seven players in Top 100 -- Chiefs, Lions, Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions are in a three-way tie for second place with seven players each making the list. Championship teams tend to have several great players, and the Chiefs do not lack in the star department.

Here is a look at the Chiefs' seven players in Prisco's Top 100 list:

The Lions are a team on the rise and are only expected to keep rising. Detroit won the NFC North for the first time in franchise history and won two playoff games for the first time since 1957. You don't make that kind of history without some standout players.

Here is a look at the Lions' seven players in the Top 100 list:

The Ravens, meanwhile, should've gone further in the playoffs than they did last year and their talent is clear, as shown by the many selections on this year's list.

Here is a look at the Ravens' seven players on the list:

Six players in Top 100 -- Cowboys, Eagles, Texans

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans all have six players and each team made the playoffs last season. In 2023, the Cowboys and Texans were both divisional champs, thanks in part to their multiple players named in the Top 100.

The Cowboys have linebacker Micah Parsons at No. 9, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 21, quarterback Dak Prescott at No. 49, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence at No. 55, tackle Tyler Smith at No. 75 and offensive guard Zack Martin at No. 94.

For the Eagles, wide receiver A.J. Brown comes in at No. 27, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is at No. 32, offensive tackle Lane Johnson is at No. 52, quarterback Jalen Hurts is ranked No. 53, wide receiver DeVonta Smith is No. 82 and defensive tackle Jalen Carter is No. 93.

The Houston Texans have defensive end Danielle Hunter at No. 35, quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 38, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil at No. 57, wide receiver Nico Collins at No. 77, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 80 and defensive end Will Anderson Jr at No. 99.

Here are the remainder of the teams represented on Prisco's Top 100 list, with five or fewer players:

Five players in Top 100 -- Dolphins

Dolphins:

Four players in Top 100 -- Jets

Buccaneers:

Three players in Top 100 -- Falcons, Bears, Bengals, Raiders, Chargers, Vikings, Steelers

Falcons:

Bears:

Bengals:

Raiders:

Chargers:

Vikings:

Steelers:

Two players in Top 100 -- Packers, Jaguars, Saints, Giants, Titans

Packers:

Jaire Alexander, CB -- No. 64

Jordan Love, QB -- No. 87

Jaguars:

Josh Allen, LB -- No. 23

Trevor Lawrence, QB -- No. 62

Saints:

Demario Davis, OLB -- No. 50

Tyrann Mathieu, FS -- No. 92

Giants:

Dexter Lawrence, DT -- No. 19

Brian Burns, LB -- No. 96

Titans:

L'Jarius Sneed, S -- No. 51

Jeffery Simmons, DT -- No. 95

One player in Top 100 -- Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Browns, Broncos, Rams, Patriots, Seahawks

Cardinals:

Trey McBride, TE -- No. 83

Bills:

Josh Allen, QB -- No. 6

Panthers:

Derrick Brown, DT -- No. 59

Browns

Myles Garrett, DE -- No. 2 DE

Broncos

Patrick Surtain II, CB -- No. 25

Rams:

Puka Nacua, WR -- No. 66

Patriots:

Christian Barmore, DT -- No. 70

Seahawks: