NFL teams with new coaches went 0-7 in Week 1, but there's no need to panic just yet
For Lions fans, however, there is reason for some serious concern
With a new NFL head coach, there's always a transition period. It involves getting the right personnel in place, implementing a new system and installing a coaching philosophy. With that in mind, teams with new coaches tend to get off to a rocky start. In Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season, however, teams with new coaches went a staggeringly bad 0-7.
That includes the Colts, the Titans, the Giants, the Cardinals, the Bears and, on Monday night, the Lions and Rams. It's not the way that you want your team's new era to start, but it could also be necessary growing pains.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell dive into the reasons behind the slow starts, but they agree that it isn't time to panic yet. It's a long season, and teams aren't really in trouble until they're 0-2. Most of these teams showed encouraging signs. With that being said, the Lions under Matt Patricia showed some serious red flags, particularly given the history of those who sprout from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, and Jon Gruden didn't do himself any favors with the Raiders. Getting destroyed in every facet of the game like the Lions were by the Jets Monday night is worrisome, as is the breakdown the Raiders had against the Rams, but there's time to bounce back for all of these teams.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big Ben doesn't think he's rusty
Roethlisberger has an explanation for all three of his interceptions
-
NFL odds, picks: Browns beat Saints
That's right, the Browns get off to their best start in 20 years and the Bucs move to 2-0 with...
-
Report: Raiders bringing back Bryant
Bryant is returning to Oakland as his potential suspension still looms
-
Did Mitch Trubisky miss easy touchdown?
A photo seems to show Trubisky failing to spot an open receiver, but it's more complicated...
-
Falcons lose LB Deion Jones to IR
The Falcons have lost another key defensive player to injury
-
Olsen fractures foot, hopes to return
Olsen suffered the same injury that ended his 2017 season