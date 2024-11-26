NFL fans will have a triple-helping of games to watch on Thanksgiving Day. But that means that there are six different injury reports to sort through as each team continues to prepare for Turkey Day.

Below is a rundown of each team's injury report from Tuesday, as we are now less than 48 hours away from a day filled with food, family and, of course, football. Each Thanksgiving Day team will post its official game day injury designations on Wednesday.

Bears at Lions (-10.5)

Both teams conducted walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday, so practice participation designations are based on estimates.

For the Lions, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) and running back David Montgomery (shoulder) were limited Tuesday after not practicing Monday. Wideout Kalif Raymond (foot), tackle Taylor Decker (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee/thumb) did not practice either day. Cornerback Terrion Arnold groin) was a full participant both days. Defensive lineman DJ Reader (illness) was a full participant Tuesday after not participating Monday.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he feels "okay" about the statuses of Montgomery, Decker and Davis while adding that Raymond's injury "could be a little more serious." He erred on the side of caution when it came to his injured players' possible availability for Thursday.

Regarding St. Brown, Campbell acknowledged that he is "a little banged up." History, however, would suggest that St. Brown will try to give it a go, as he has missed just two games over his four-year career. How much he recovers between now and Thursday will likely play a big role in how much he contributes against the Bears.

The Bears' injury report is considerably smaller. Defensive back Elijah Hicks did not practice either day as he deals with an injured ankle. Offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion) was limited during both practices.

Giants at Cowboys (-3.5)

The Giants provided estimates on their injury reports as Big Blue conducted walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday. New York's injury list is lengthy, as 11 players were included in Tuesday's report. One positive was defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (knee) being a full participant Tuesday after not practicing Monday.

Seven Giants were limited participants Tuesday, including quarterback Tommy DeVito (right forearm), tackle Evan Neal (hip), cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), linebacker Micah McFadden (thumb/heel) and safety Tyler Nubin (back). Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) did not practice either day. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (toe) was placed on injured reserve after missing both practices.

With DeVito banged up, backup Drew Lock is getting increased practice reps with the Giants' first-team offense.

Dolphins at Packers (-3.5)

