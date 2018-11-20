NFL Thanksgiving Day odds, line: Bears vs. Lions picks, predictions from expert who's 12-6 on Chicago games

The Detroit Lions go for their fifth Thanksgiving win in six years when they host the surging Chicago Bears on Thursday. Kickoff from Ford Field is at 12:30 p.m. ET. Chicago defeated Detroit less than two weeks ago 34-22 at Soldier Field, part of a four-game win streak that has vaulted the 7-3 Bears into the NFC North lead. The Lions (4-6) remain alive for a wild-card berth after upsetting Carolina 20-19 on Sunday, and they're 3-2 at home, having also knocked off the Patriots and Packers. Sportsbooks list Chicago as a four-point favorite, with the over-under set at 45 in the latest Bears vs. Lions odds. Before you make any Bears vs. Lions picks for the first of three Thanksgiving NFL games, see what SportsLine's Larry Hartstein has to say.

SportsLine's senior analyst and resident Bears expert is 12-6 in his past 18 against-the-spread picks involving Chicago, including telling his followers to back the Bears (-6.5) when the Lions visited Soldier Field in Week 10. "Khalil Mack is coming back and the Bears are going to keep Matthew Stafford under duress. Lay it," Hartstein wrote. The result: Mack had two of Chicago's six sacks as the Bears rolled.

It was another easy cash for Hartstein, who's a stunning 35-16 on all NFL point-spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Hartstein knows the Bears have won and covered four straight, including divisional showdowns against the Vikings and Lions, behind a ferocious defense. Chicago leads the NFL with 27 takeaways (18 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries) and ranks fourth in points allowed (19.5). Mack has eight sacks, five forced fumbles and an INT despite missing two games.

First-year coach Matt Nagy is developing Mitchell Trubisky into an effective quarterback. Trubisky has accounted for 23 touchdowns against 11 turnovers while posting four 300-yard passing games and rushing for 363 yards this season.

But just because the Bears have positioned themselves atop the NFC North doesn't mean they'll cover in Detroit, where Chicago is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight visits.

The Lions shocked the Panthers on Sunday as Stafford and wide receiver Kenny Golladay hooked up eight times for 114 yards, including the 19-yard, game-winning touchdown. The 6-4, 213-pound Golladay has scored in two straight games and emerged as a No. 1 receiver following the trade of Golden Tate to the Eagles.

While Detroit might be without running back Kerryon Johnson (knee), Theo Riddick and LeGarrette Blount are more than capable of picking up the slack. Riddick has caught 18 balls the past three weeks, giving Stafford a reliable security blanket.

Detroit has covered four of its past five Thanksgiving Day NFL games.

