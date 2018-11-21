NFL Thanksgiving Day odds, line: Redskins vs. Cowboys picks, predictions from expert who's 17-7 on Washington, Dallas games

The resurgent Dallas Cowboys aim for their third straight win when they host the first-place Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day. It's a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff from AT&T Stadium. Dallas (5-5) pulled within one game of Washington (6-4) in the NFC East on the strength of consecutive road wins at Philadelphia and Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Redskins are moving forward with Colt McCoy after quarterback Alex Smith broke his leg Sunday. Sportsbooks list Dallas as a 7.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 40.5 in the latest Redskins vs. Cowboys odds. Before you make any Redskins vs. Cowboys picks and predictions, listen to what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say.

A respected national sportswriter, Tierney has his finger on the pulse of these two teams. He's 8-3 in his past 11 spread picks involving Dallas and 9-4 in his past 13 involving Washington. Moreover, Tierney is a stunning 42-23 on all NFL against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, after analyzing Redskins vs. Cowboys (stream live on fuboTV) from every angle, Tierney has released a strong against-the-spread pick over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows the Cowboys are rolling behind running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has piled up 391 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns the past two weeks. He's now averaging 5 yards per tote and carrying Dallas toward a potential NFC East crown.

The Cowboys, who rank third in points allowed (19.0 per game), fell 20-17 at Washington on Oct. 21 due to a late missed field goal. But they had won the previous four meetings in this classic rivalry and are healthier at key positions entering this matchup.

But just because the Cowboys are coming in hot doesn't mean they'll cover more than a touchdown against the gritty Redskins.

Washington has a stingy defense, too, ranking fifth with 19.8 points per game allowed. McCoy has started 25 career games, and in four previous starts with the Redskins, he completed 69 percent of his throws with six touchdowns against three interceptions.

Moreover, Dallas has failed to cover its past seven Thanksgiving Day NFL games, including four outright losses.

