The Detroit Lions have a history of hosting a game on Thanksgiving Day and the game isn't just must-watch television because of the action while the clock is running, but for the halftime show as well. This year is no different, as the Lions will host the Chicago Bears on Nov. 28 and will also give fans an exciting performance between the halves.

Six-time Grammy-nominated singer Shaboozey will take the stage at Ford Field on Turkey Day. The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET, broadcasted nationally on CBS.

He was the only artist with multiple features on Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER, which helped bring attention to his other music.

Shaboozey rose to fame with his hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which has held the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 so far this year and made him the first Black artist to hold the top spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Hot 100 at the same time.

His album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. He was earned the New Artist of 2024 and New Artist Song of 2024 awards at the People's Choice Country Awards.

The artist mixes country with hip-hop for a sound that appeals to fans of all genres.

Lainey Wilson, Grammy Award winner and reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year, will perform during the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game at 4:30 p.m ET on FOX; and violinist Lindsey Stirling will play live at the Green Bay Packers game against the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.