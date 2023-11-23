Welcome to the Thanksgiving edition of the Week 12 grades!

The Lions have been playing on Thanksgiving since 1934, but they might want to ask the NFL to stop scheduling them for Turkey Day, because the holiday has turned into a total disaster for Detroit. Going into 2023, the Lions had lost six straight games on Thanksgiving and that streak is now up to seven following the Packers' dominating 29-22 win over Detroit.

The Lions haven't won on Thanksgiving since 2016.

The Packers' win came in the first game of a Thanksgiving Tripleheader. In the second game, which will be airing on CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Cowboys will be putting a 12-game home winning streak on the line against the Commanders.

In the nightcap, the Seahawks will be hosting the 49ers and looking to beat them for the first time since 2021. Including the playoffs, the two teams faced each other three times last season with the 49ers winning all three.

Alright, let's get to the Thanksgiving grades, starting with the game in Detroit.

Green Bay 29-22 over Detroit

A+ Packers It seems that something has finally clicked with Jordan Love, because he suddenly looks like one of the best quarterbacks in football. After dicing up the Chargers in Week 11, Love followed that up with an even more impressive performance against the Lions. Love opened the game with a 53-yard pass to Christian Watson on the first play from scrimmage and he only got better from there on a day where he threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers had seven different receivers catch at least one pass, including Watson, who finished with five catches for 94 yards and a TD. As good as the offense was, the defense was even better. Jonathan Owens had a breakout game: Not only did he lead the team in tackles, but he also returned a fumble for a TD in the first quarter that allowed Green Bay to jump out to a 20-6 lead. The Lions couldn't figure out how to slow down Rashan Gary, who sacked Jared Goff three times. This was a wildly impressive performance for a Packers team that is suddenly very much alive in the NFC playoff race. D- Lions After looking nearly invincible through the first 11 weeks of the season, the Lions suddenly look like a very beatable team and a lot of that has to do with the play of Jared Goff. The Lions QB lost three fumbles, including one that was returned for a Packers TD in the first quarter. Goff now has six turnovers over his past two games, which is almost impossible to believe when you consider that he only turned the ball over five times in Detroit's first nine games. Goff didn't get any help from an offensive line that struggled against the Packers' pass-rush. The Lions also went 0-for-4 on fourth down. The most questionable fourth down call came on a fourth-and-3 in the third quarter when Dan Campbell called for a fake punt from his own 23-yard line with the Lions only trailing 23-14 (The Packers would score a TD three plays later that effectively iced the game). Defensively, the Lions looked confused by almost everything the Packers did. It's possible they underestimated Jordan Love, but whatever the reason was, they got diced up for 268 yards and three touchdowns by the Packers QB.



Packers-Lions grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Washington (4-7) at Dallas (7-3)

TBD Commanders TBD TBD Cowboys TBD

Commanders-Cowboys grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

San Francisco (7-3) at Seattle (6-4)

TBD 49ers TBD TBD Seahawks TBD

49ers-Seahawks grades by John Breech (Love the grades? Hate the grades? Let him know on Twitter.)