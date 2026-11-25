The NFL on Wednesday will debut the first Thanksgiving Eve game in league history, and it could feature the return of a superstar defender. Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons is active for the first time this season and cleared to make his first appearance of the year in the contest against the Los Angeles Rams, but it remains unclear whether he will play. Regardless of when it occurs, the All-Pro will soon enter game action for the first time since he tore his ACL and meniscus last year.

"I would say I feel like I've done everything I possibly could to put myself in position to potentially play on Wednesday, but for sure this season," Parsons said on Monday. "And I'll be looking forward to returning to the field."

The Packers could use a lift as they gear up for a run at the NFC North title. If Parsons suits up this week, he could wreak havoc on an injury-riddled Rams offense and guide Green Bay to one of its biggest wins of the year to begin the regular season's final push.

The Kansas City Chiefs seek a similar boost from their top running back, Kenneth Walker III, who missed the last two games with a groin injury but is trending towards a potential return on Thanksgiving. As a contender for the league lead in rushing yards per game, Walker has been instrumental in the Chiefs' offensive resurgence in 2026, and the unit will need to fire on all cylinders to keep up with the Buffalo Bills in one of the NFL's biggest blockbuster battles of the year.

Walker returned to practice on Tuesday as a limited participant. Coach Andy Reid said the team will take a wait-and-see approach with the prized ball carrier and determine his game availability based on how he looks on the practice field in the lead-up to the holiday showdown.

Below is the latest on all the other injuries that could impact the NFL's Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Eve slate.

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Packers at Rams (-2.5)

Parsons' potential insertion into Wednesday's lineup would be a boon to the Packers, who in their last outing surrendered 30 points to the typically silent Minnesota Vikings offense. It would also inject life into a roster that will again be without another of its stars, Josh Jacobs. Green Bay's top running back continues to nurse the finger injury he sustained in Week 9, which required surgery. With Jacobs ruled out for the second consecutive game, the rushing attack could remain a non-factor. The run game is historically bleak, as its 3.1 yards per game is on pace to be the worst by any NFL team since 2000.

The Los Angeles Rams' injured reserve remains loaded with impactful pass-catchers. Last week, the team ruled superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua out for the season. This week, it was determined that Davante Adams will not return from a torn hamstring for at least another game and that tight end Terrance Ferguson is out for the year. Ferguson will undergo surgery on the injured ankle that put him on the shelf nearly two months ago. None of those three played in the Rams' 34-6 demolition of the Arizona Cardinals, but the caliber of opponent increases significantly on Wednesday, so the hampered passing attack might not be nearly as impactful this time out.

Bears at Lions (+2.5)

The Chicago Bears defensive backfield depth took a hit over the last two weeks. Kyler Gordon has not played since Nov. 8 and is trending toward another absence, which leaves open a hole at the starting slot cornerback spot, and backup safety Elijah Hicks entered concussion protocol on Tuesday and was promptly ruled out for the Thanksgiving clash with the Detroit Lions. Chicago's running back rotation is also in flux after Roschon Johnson was carted off the field last week. He is third in line for carries behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, but with the latter playing through turf toe, his presence has become more important of late.

An already banged-up defensive line in Detroit is in even worse shape coming out of the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the wake of Aidan Hutchinson's torn ACL, the Lions also lost rookie Skyler Gill-Howard for the season, as coach Dan Campbell announced on Tuesday that the defensive tackle will undergo surgery on his knee. And on the edge, DJ Wonnum became all the more important in Hutchinson's absence and is now in danger of missing time himself with the back injury that popped up against the Buccaneers. Campbell said that all players listed on the injury report outside of Gill-Howard will be game-time decisions.

Eagles at Cowboys (-8.5)

Saquon Barkley departed from last week's win with his second stinger of the season and said after the game that he does not expect to be at full strength for the remainder of the season due to multiple lingering issues. His status for Week 12 was initially up in the air when the Philadelphia Eagles estimated him as a non-participant on Monday, but he practiced in full on Tuesday and should be good to go for the rivalry clash with the Dallas Cowboys. Another positive development was Quinyon Mitchell's return to practice after he missed Week 11 and was listed as a Monday non-participant.

The Cowboys had no trouble moving the ball without Tyler Booker and Jake Ferguson last week and might have to operate without the starting guard and tight end again on Thursday since neither has been able to practice. The beleaguered Dallas defense, on the other hand, could get two linebackers into action with Jaishawn Barham and Dee Winters both progressing from estimated non-participation to limited participation on Tuesday. The former did not play against the Tennessee Titans, and the latter left that game with a knee contusion.

Chiefs at Bills (-3)

If Walker can play in the Thanksgiving finale, the Chiefs will be loaded at running back since Emmett Johnson starred in his absence as a premier rookie ball carrier. Whoever operates in the run game could be without one starting blocker, though, as right tackle Jaylon Moore still has not practiced since he sustained an ankle injury in Week 9. On the other side of the trenches, Omarr Norman-Lott is close to his season debut after the Chiefs activated him from the reserve/PUP list last week.

Most of the players listed on the Buffalo Bills' injury report sustained their ailments in Week 10 against the New York Jets. Christian Benford, Dalton Kincaid, T.J. Sanders and Dorian Williams all missed last week's matchup with the Miami Dolphins as a result of their injuries. It is a positive sign to see all of them practice in at least a limited capacity, but Sanders missed the entire previous week. O'Cyrus Torrence's ankle problem would be a significant one if it keeps him out of action against the Chiefs, because the right guard has not missed a game since he was drafted in 2023.