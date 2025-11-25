There's a three-game Thanksgiving day slate of NFL games once again this year, and we are going to be treated to some fascinating matchups including playoff contenders and also-rans alike. There will be stars all over the field in each and every game, and it should be a spectacular day of football.

Of course, not everybody on every team is going to be out there. The injury report for each of these teams is extensive, as is expected when six teams are playing games just four days after their previous contest.

In the space below, we're going to provide the latest on the statuses of each player listed on the injury report for Thanksgiving.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Bet all of the NFL Thanksgiving games at FanDuel, where new users get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

2025 NFL Thanksgiving schedule: Cowboys host Chiefs to headline huge holiday triple-header Jared Dubin

Karl Brooks, Lukas Van Ness and Savion Williams were all DNPs for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Javon Bullard, Edgerrin Cooper, Matthew Golden, Nate Hobbs, Josh Jacobs, Jayden Reed, Zach Tom, Quay Walker and Dontayvion Wicks were limited for the second straight day. Keisean Nixon got in a limited practice after not practicing at all on Monday, a good sign for his potential availability.

None of Graham Glasgow, Kerby Joseph, Kalif Raymond or Brock Wright practiced for the second consecutive day. It seems unlikely they'll play. (Dan Campbell all but confirmed that Joseph, at least, will sit.) The Lions had Terrion Arnold, Taylor Decker, Tate Ratledge, Penei Sewell and Isaac TeSlaa all limited for the second straight day on Tuesday, but Brian Branch upgraded to a full practice. Campbell expressed optimism that Marcus Davenport could return on Thursday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco is set to make his return for Kansas City and has been a full participant so far this week. He's missed each of the last three games with a knee injury. Noah Gray has a concussion and did not practice Monday or Tuesday. Neither did Trey Smith, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Leo Chenal were upgraded to full practices on Tuesday.

George Pickens returned to a limited practice on Tuesday after sitting out with knee and calf designations on Monday. KaVontae Turpin and Osa Odighizuwa were similarly limited after being DNPs for the first session of the week. Left tackle Tyler Guyton has been a DNP on both days and was spotted by CBS Sports' Garrett Podell in a walking boot.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is set to make his long-awaited return for Cincinnati after nearly making the start last weekend against the Patriots. He's been out since Week 3 after having toe surgery. Tee Higgins has already been ruled out for the game with a concussion, and Trey Hendrickson will miss his fifth consecutive game.

Lamar Jackson returned to practice Tuesday after being listed as DNP on Monday, in keeping with the routine he's established over the last few weeks where he does not take part in the first practice of the week but returns for the second. Safety Kyle Hamilton and wide receiver Rashod Bateman returned to a full practice as well.