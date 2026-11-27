You're probably on your second or third nap by now, right? No, we're not saying you're Mike McCarthy, nor are we saying you could coach the Pittsburgh Steelers (or Green Bay Packers, for that matter). We're merely pointing out that you've consumed enough tryptophan from the Thanksgiving turkey that you're probably a little lethargic. And if that means you dozed off during some of the NFL's Thanksgiving triple-header, that's alright. We're here to help you sift through what went down over the holiday slate and make you sound smart.

Given that all three games were in individual windows and the entire nation was huddled around the table to watch them, there will be a lot of opinions that spew out of them. Some will be justified, while others you'll rightfully tilt your head, squint your eyebrows, and judge silently. We'll make you the former.

Below, we'll go through some of the top storylines from each Thanksgiving game and determine if they're something to take seriously or if they're merely overreactions.

The Bears are a shoo-in to win the NFC North

Overreaction vs. reality: Overreaction

When it comes to statement wins, you won't find many bigger than the Bears rolling into Ford Field and pulling off the 39-35 win over the Lions. Chicago scored the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds left in regulation and erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. That victory puts the Bears at 9-2 on the season, and that has them atop the NFC North.

Naturally, confidence is sky-high that Chicago will eventually secure the division title for the second straight year, and rightfully so. How can you not feel that way after such a marquee win? Should they be printing the hats and T-shirts, however? That's a different discussion entirely.

While Chicago owns the inside track, the NFC North is far from being solidified. The Bears still have three division matchups on the docket over their final six games of the season. Outside of facing NFC North rivals, they'll also square off against the Jaguars and Bills. The only sure-fire victory is when they visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. With the margins still razor-thin, and the Bears currently 1-2 in the division, they are not on as solid ground as this latest win would suggest.

Jahmyr Gibbs has entered the MVP conversation

Overreaction vs. reality: Overreaction

At the end of the day, the MVP is a quarterback's award. You may not like it, but that's the reality. Gibbs has been otherworldly this season and just put together a historic performance on Thanksgiving. He logged 21 carries for 205 yards, three touchdowns, and five receptions for 47 yards. Those are the second-most rushing yards on Thanksgiving in NFL history, and Gibbs tied Barry Sanders (1997) for the most rushing touchdowns on Thanksgiving by a Lions player in franchise history.

Gibbs has joined Eric Dickerson (1983) and Priest Holmes (2002) as the only players with at least 1,700 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns in the first 11 games of a season in NFL history.

Again, these numbers are bonkers and will almost certainly give Gibbs the inside track at the Offensive Player of the Year award. Those who Jim Nantz pointed out were chanting "MVP" at Ford Field on Thursday, however, will be disappointed. That'll go to Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy, or whichever quarterback endears himself to the NFL at large.

He may deserve it, but the hardware Gibbs will be eyed for is OPOY and not MVP.

Joe Milton should get a shot at being a full-time starter

Overreaction vs. reality: Reality

Jalen Hurts is the obvious top option at quarterback once he returns to full health. We're not talking about Hurts' standing as QB1 in Philadelphia. However, Howie Roseman has once again pulled a rabbit out of his hat. He plucked Joe Milton III off Dallas' practice squad, and you can't deny that what we've seen out of Milton doesn't warrant a longer look as a full-time starter in the NFL.

It might not be with the Eagles, but you can't deny the raw ability that Milton possesses. The arm talent is obvious, and he was able to hang in against Dallas in a high-profile Thanksgiving matchup on the road in just his third career start.

The Eagles have done a fantastic job at parlaying assets into future draft capital. It's not out of the realm of possibility that they do the same with Milton -- who'll be a restricted free agent -- this offseason. For a team searching for a long-term starter at quarterback, why wouldn't you roll the dice on someone like Milton, who is 26 years old? He has far higher upside than Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith, Kyler Murray, and Daniel Jones, who'll also be free agents (albeit unrestricted) this offseason.

Dallas is dead in the NFC East race

Overreaction vs. reality: Reality

Nail, meet coffin. The Cowboys can put their playoff hopes to bed, unofficially. After blowing a 21-point lead to the Eagles on Thanksgiving, Dallas drops to 5-7 on the season. For the moment, they're in third place in the NFC East, and the path to the playoffs feels nonexistent, even if mathematically there's still a chance.

They already are on the wrong side of the tiebreaker with the Giants after losing the season opener. They still have a Week 17 matchup to fully determine if that tiebreaker will be a factor. If not, it'll come down to division record, where New York has the advantage through Week 12 (2-1-1 vs. 2-2).

More dire for Dallas, the road ahead may make division and head-to-head tiebreakers moot. After falling to the Joe Milton-led Eagles, the Cowboys will now have to endure a three-game stretch of facing the Seahawks in Seattle, the Rams in Los Angeles (after the Week 14 bye), and then the Jacksonville Jaguars before they see the Giants. They'll, in all likelihood, be an underdog in all three of those games. If the oddsmakers are proved right, they're 5-10 before they kick off against the Giants.

After Thursday's showing, it's hard to have any confidence that they'll persevere and make a legitimate push to a division title.

Bill will secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC

Overreaction vs. reality: Overreaction

It's not that Buffalo won't eventually land the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but it's hardly secure at this point even after a critical head-to-head win over Kansas City. The Bills are 10-1 on the season, which has them on the inside track for the first-round bye at the moment. However, the upcoming month does present some challenges. After heading up to New England to face a Drake Maye-less Patriots, Buffalo will face the Packers (road), Bears, and Broncos (road). That could result in some losses that open the door for some other contenders in the conference.

Specifically, that Broncos matchup in Denver looms large on Christmas Day as Sean Payton's team is currently the closest to Buffalo for the top spot in the conference. Again, the Bills are in a great position to be the No. 1 seed, but we've got a long way to go before locking in first-round bye plans.