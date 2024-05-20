Thanksgiving and NFL football, it's about as American as you can get. Football and Thanksgiving have gone hand-in-hand for about a century now, as the Detroit Lions' tradition of playing on this special Thursday started in 1934, while the Dallas Cowboys started their Thanksgiving tradition in 1966, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This year, we once again have a Turkey Day tripleheader, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28, and rolling through the night with the last kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we will break down the three Thanksgiving matchups that will come in 2024.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

12:30 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on Paramount+

The Lions once again get a division rival on Thanksgiving, as they will host Caleb Williams and the Bears. There's a new energy in Chicago, and it's not just because of their new quarterback. The Bears also drafted former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, traded for former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen and signed Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift. It's a pretty solid situation for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to walk into.

As for the Lions, they are coming off of their first-ever NFC North title after losing 13 games just two years ago. Detroit lived up to the preseason hype last year, and came oh so close to making it to Super Bowl LVIII. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell got paid this offseason, while general manager Brad Holmes brought in even more talent to spark what the Lions hope will be a special 2024. The Lions are 37-45-2 all-time on Thanksgiving, and were actually upset by the rival Green Bay Packers last year, as Jordan Love threw three touchdowns.

Last time these two teams played: Bears 28, Lions 13, Week 14 (2023) - Justin Fields and the Bears upset the Lions in Chicago, as Goff turned the ball over three times while the Lions failed to score a single point in the second half.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

4:30 p.m. ET on Fox, stream on fubo

Just like last year, "America's Team" will host a division rival at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving. However, instead of the Washington Commanders, it's the New York Football Giants this time around. The Cowboys didn't have the sexiest offseason of all time, but they did reinforce the trenches with the draft selections of Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe, and may have found a steal in Western Michigan pass rusher Marshawn Kneeland.

As for the Giants, they are running it back with Daniel Jones, who now has a fun target to throw to in No. 6 overall pick Malik Nabers. The offense may have lost Saquon Barkley, but the defense added a big piece in star pass rusher Brian Burns.

Last time these two teams played: Cowboys 49, Giants 17, Week 10 (2023) - The Cowboys outscored the Giants, 89-17, in their two matchups last year. Tommy DeVito got his first official NFL start in Week 10, and threw for 86 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Prescott threw for 404 yards, scored five total touchdowns and threw one interception. Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb both surpassed 150 receiving yards.

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, stream on fubo

Our Thanksgiving nightcap takes place in Green Bay, as the Packers will host the Dolphins. This matchup features two quarterbacks who are hoping to get paid ASAP in Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa.

Love has lofty expectations entering 2024, with a young, talented wide receiving corps headlined by Christian Watson, and a backfield that added Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd. Green Bay used two of its top three picks in the draft to address the defensive side, adding linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and safety Javon Bullard in the second round. Both players are expected to play immediate roles for Jeff Hafley.

As for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa and Co. have plenty to prove. It's fun to watch the Dolphins crush teams like the Denver Broncos, 70-20, but the fact of the matter is that Miami went 1-5 vs. playoff teams last year, and were quickly ousted from the postseason by the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Wild Card Weekend, 26-7. Mike McDaniel has one of the best wide receiving trios to work through with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr., and added more speed at running back with Jaylen Wright. The Dolphins ditched defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for Anthony Weaver, who will lead a revamped secondary that lost Xavien Howard, but added Kendall Fuller and Jordan Poyer.

Last time these two teams played: Packers 26, Dolphins 20, Week 16 (Christmas Day, 2022) - Miami blew a 20-13 halftime lead to Aaron Rodgers, as Tagovailoa threw three interceptions on the Dolphins' final three possessions. He entered concussion protocol the next day.