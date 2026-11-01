This season, the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game will feature Wu-Tang Clan as the halftime show performer. The 87th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will take place on Thursday, Nov. 26 at Ford Field, when the Lions host the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and the game, as well as the halftime show, will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

"Our Thanksgiving Day Classic is one of the greatest traditions in sports, and Wu-Tang Clan is one of the greatest performers in music," Rich Haddad, Lions President and CEO said. "We are thrilled to have Wu-Tang headlining our Thanksgiving halftime show and grateful to Marshall and Paul for their partnership."

Wu-Tang Clan's influence goes far beyond music and into fashion, film and television. The group is part of the 2026 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and they are currently on a farewell tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber.

The group consists of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard (ODB). They were founded in Staten Island, New York and have released eight albums as a group.

This is the second year rapper Eminem and his long-time manager and president of Shady Records Paul Rosenberg have selected the performer and will executive produce the show.

"We often like to do things that are both exciting and unexpected. A Wu-Tang Clan Thanksgiving performance in Detroit certainly fits that description!" Rosenberg said. "Both Eminem and myself have been Wu fans since the early 90's along with a whole generation of Detroit football fans, and we are honored to bring them to this year's stage."

The Lions have become a Thanksgiving staple, with a long tradition of hosting a game on the holiday dating back to 1934, except for the 1939 to 1944 seasons.