thursday-night-nfl-gone-11-28-16.jpg
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Once a night reserved for TV's biggest sitcoms, Thursday has become a marquee evening for the NFL. Since 2006, the league has been playing games on Thursday night as a way to kick off the NFL's upcoming slate of games.  

This season marks Amazon Prime's second year as the NFL's exclusive "Thursday Night Football" partner. "Thursday Night Football" has previously aired on CBS, NBC and Fox. Each game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. 

Here's a rundown of each Thursday night game for the 2023 season:

Week 2 (Sept. 14): Vikings at Eagles 
Week 3 (Sept. 21): Giants at 49ers 
Week 4 (Sept. 28): Lions at Packers 
Week 5 (Oct. 5): Bears at Commanders 
Week 6 (Oct. 12): Broncos at Chiefs 
Week 7 (Oct. 19): Jaguars at Saints 
Week 8 (Oct. 26): Buccaneers at Bills 
Week 9 (Nov. 2): Titans at Steelers 
Week 10 (Nov. 9): Panthers at Bears 
Week 11 (Nov. 16): Bengals at Ravens 
Week 13 (Nov. 24): Dolphins at Jets ("Black Friday Football")
Week 14 (Dec. 7): Patriots at Steelers 
Week 15 (Dec. 14): Chargers at Raiders 
Week 16 (Dec. 21): Saints at Rams 
Week 17 (Dec. 28): Jets at Browns 