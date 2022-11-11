For years, the voice of NFL legend John Madden could be heard in living rooms across the country on Thanksgiving Day. Now, the NFL has chosen to honor Madden on the holiday every year.

During his time as a broadcaster, Madden relished the Thanksgiving Day games because he got to the chance to entertain people with football and food. Whether he was describing a turducken or giving a turkey leg to the best player from each game, Madden's personality came through the screen every Thanksgiving.

Now, the NFL will honor Madden, who died in December 2021, every year with the "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration." NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement in which he explains why the league chose Thanksgiving to honor Madden's memory.

"No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden," Goodell said. "Honoring his memory and impact on the NFL is important and Thanksgiving Day brings all of the elements significant to John to life - family, football, food and fun."

The inaugural "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" will feature a number of tributes to the NFL legend. For starters, CBS, Fox and NBC will all put together a tribute video for Madden that will run ahead of each game.

The "Madden Player of the Game" for each matchup will also receive $10,000 to donate to the youth or high school football program of their choice. Fans watching on TV will also notice logos honoring Madden on the field in each game, and there will be interactive tributes to Madden on social media as well.