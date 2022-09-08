The NFL will hold a moment of silence before Thursday night's season-opening kickoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen of England, whose 70 year and 214 day reign was the longest of any British monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96.

News of the moment of silence was shared by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Queen's deathwas felt internationally, and it also has touched the game of football. During a trip to the United States in 1957, Queen Elizabeth -- then five years into her reign after assuming the throne upon the death of George VI -- attended an ACC football game between the Maryland Terrapins and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Queen Elizabeth's attendance at the game, which was won 21-7 by Maryland, was remembered Thursday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In over a half century's time since Queen Elizabeth's visit to a football game, the game of gridiron football has since expanded to have a significant presence in the United Kingdom. The NFL has played regular season games in London annually since 2007, with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing at least one game across the pond every season.

