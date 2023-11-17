The Bengals could be in hot water over Joe Burrow's injury.

CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported the team is being investigated by the league for possible non-compliance with the NFL's injury policy when it comes to Burrow's injury. The Bengals quarterback was knocked out of the game on Thursday night after suffering what appeared to be a non-contract injury during Baltimore's 34-20 win.

After throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter, Burrow immediately grabbed his wrist in pain.

Burrow tried to throw on the sideline shortly after that, but was unable to throw the ball more than a few inches. At that point, the Bengals QB was taken to the team's locker room and after being looked over by the training staff, he was eventually ruled out of the game due to the wrist injury.

The reason the NFL is now getting involved is because the league wants to know if Burrow was injured prior to Thursday's game.

The reason there are questions swirling about the timing of the injury is because Burrow showed up to Baltimore on Wednesday wearing a brace on his right wrist.

If Burrow originally injured the wrist at some point during the week, then he should have been on the team's injury report, but he wasn't on it a single time this week (If the wrist was sore, but Burrow still practiced, the Bengals could have simply listed him as a full participant).

After the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor claimed that he wasn't even aware that Burrow had been wearing a brace.

"That was the first I saw anything about it," Taylor said.

Taylor also noted that the QB wasn't dealing with any sort of injury in the days leading up to the game, which is why he wasn't on the injury report.

The only reason anyone knew about the brace on Burrow's wrist is because the Bengals social media team shared a video that showed a quick glimpse of the QB on Wednesday. However, that video quickly got deleted, and the NFL will likely want to know why that video got deleted if the Bengals had nothing to hide.

The Bengals aren't the first team to be investigated this year. The Falcons are also being investigated for their handling of Bijan Robinson, who only played six snaps in Week 7, despite not being listed on the team's injury report.

If a team is found to be in non-compliance with the injury policy, the NFL can hand out a hefty fine. Back in 2019, the Steelers were fined $75,000 for an injury report situation involving Ben Roethlisberger.