Shedeur Sanders' slide in the 2025 NFL Draft included a prank call from someone pretending to be an NFL general manager. The prank call call isn't be taken lightly from the NFL.

"Will will look into the matter," an NFL spokesman said, via CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

On Friday night, during a live-stream event hosted by Sanders, he got a call to a private phone number he set up and gave to only NFL personnel. The person on the other line claimed to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and informed Sanders that the Saints would be taking him with their next pick.

After Sanders said that he'd been waiting for this, the person on the other end of the line instead reversed course and told Sanders that he would "have to wait a little longer," leaving Sanders and the rest of the people at the event confused. That's when Sanders began to think that something was up.

"I don't know what that was," he said. "Nobody got this number, though. Nobody. This is a private number."

Not long after that call, the Saints actually did draft a quarterback, but it was Louisville's Tyler Shough. Sanders' father, Hall of Fame defensive back and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, could be seen on the stream reacting to the pick and noting that the Saints "switched it up." At the very end of the video, the younger Sanders questioned, "Who got that number," seeming to indicate that he and the other attendees of the event believed the call to be legitimate at the time.

Shedeur Sanders later reacted to the apparent prank while speaking with another guest at the event. "Why get mad," he said. "They want you to have a certain type of reaction to it."

Whatever you think about Sanders (Sanders was ultimately selected by the Browns in the fifth round) as a player, prospect or even person (and it stands to reason that most people reading this do not know all that much about him as a person beyond what they have read online or heard on TV), this is a cruel prank with no real justification. It's obviously a matter that the NFL feels worthy of looking into.