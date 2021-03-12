After having an all-virtual 2020 draft, this year's draft will look more like the traditional ones fans have grown accustomed to watching. For this year's draft, the NFL will permit teams to have draft rooms with physical distancing and mask wearing, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Teams must submit their draft plan by March 26. These plans will be reviewed by Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. Eating and drinking inside draft rooms will be prohibited.

Due to COVID-19, the NFL had an all-virtual draft, with Roger Goodell conducting the draft at home in his basement. NFL personnel also worked from home during last year's draft but made themselves available throughout the proceedings. This led to several humorous highlights that included Andy Reid's basement, Bill Belichick's dog and Kilff Kingsbury's living room. And while last year's top picks were not handed a team jersey by Goodell, many players invited cameras into their homes to document the experience.

Las Vegas, which was supposed to host the 2020 draft, is slated to host the 2022 draft. The 2021 draft is scheduled to take place in Cleveland from April 29-May 1. Free agency officially kicks off on March 17, as teams received their compensatory picks earlier this week.