The NFL and NFLPA are finally coming to a conclusion on the million-dollar question entering the 2020 regular season: What happens when a player tests positive for COVID-19? Well, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the league is planning to change its injured reserve rules to add a classification specifically aimed at positive coronavirus tests. This latest report states that any player who tests positive will be placed on the newly formed COVID-19 list for three weeks. This designation (similar to a traditional injured reserve placement) would create a roster spot so that the club would be able to bring in a replacement for the infected player, who would still be paid his normal salary.

If a player on the COVID-19 list isn't able to return to the active roster after three weeks, it's unclear how the situation would be resolved. It's possible the player would revert to the regular injured reserve list, or that the player could be released with an injury settlement. Pro Football Talk relays that the NFL and NFLPA are scheduled to meet on Friday to continue forming a plan to keep players safe and to allow the season to proceed as scheduled amid the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the NFL sent clubs COVID-19 protocols for training camp and the preseason that also details a breakdown for how to operate with individuals who have been exposed. Under those parameters, individuals who test negative may return to the club facility but are subject to increased symptom monitoring and daily PCR virus testing along with normal procedures. If the individual tests positive and is showing no symptoms, they'll need to have 10 days pass since the initial positive result or have five days pass since the positive test and have two consecutive negative PCR tests separated by 24 hours.

As for an individual who tests positive and is symptomatic, they cannot return to the field until at least 10 days pass since the first sign of symptoms appeared, have at least 72 hours pass since symptoms have occurred, and they'll need to be approved by the club physical after a consultation with the ICS and NFL chief medical officer.

NFL training camps are set to open beginning on July 28.