It feels like NFL quarterbacks are getting younger and younger every season, and 2023 validates those feelings as an NFL record -- excluding strike seasons -- nine rookie quarterbacks have already started a game this season. Those quarterbacks have been Will Levis (Tennessee Titans), Jaren Hall (Minnesota Vikings), Clayton Tune (Arizona Cardinals), Tyson Bagent (Chicago Bears), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), Aidan O'Connell (Las Vegas Raiders), Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Cleveland Browns). This number is tied with the 2019 season total.

In Week 10, the 2023 season will officially be the sole record-holder with the Giants starting undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito on Sunday against Dallas. This comes in the aftermath of Daniel Jones suffering a torn ACL that will end his 2023 season. The New York quarterback suffered a noncontact injury in a 30-6 defeat at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, and he was replaced by DeVito, who completed 15 of his 20 passes for 175 yards a touchdown and two interceptions.

With injuries to both Jones and veteran backup Tyrod Taylor (ribs), DeVito will get the start vs. the Cowboys and Matt Barkley, who was signed off the practice squad, will back him up. DeVito will be the 10th rookie passer to start this season, the most ever in a season in NFL history. He will also be the second undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game for the Giants since 1950 (Jim Crocicchia, 1987).

Given all of the quarterback injuries across the league in 2023, the future is now at the quarterback position.