Now that we are in October, we are officially just one month away from a significant date on the NFL's calendar: the trade deadline.

Once 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, passes, all NFL teams are prohibited from trading players away. Last year's trade deadline was rather dramatic, as the New York Jets shipped off a couple of star players in cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The Jacksonville Jaguars made a vital addition in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and the Seattle Seahawks added a key returner in Rashid Shaheed, who contributed to their Super Bowl run.

This year, we've already seen the Baltimore Ravens acquire a new center in Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys trade two draft picks for former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and the New York Giants send a fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for J.J. McCarthy in the wake of the Jaxson Dart injury. Who could be next?

Below, we will break down 10 players who could potentially be on the trade block, plus a handful of teams that could be buyers or sellers over the next month.

Cam Jurgens trade grades: Eagles send two-time Pro Bowl center to the Ravens for two draft selections Jordan Dajani

Potential trade candidates

1. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI • WR • #18 TAR 13 REC 5 REC YDs 85 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Given how this season has started, it's fair to list former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. as a potential trade target. The Arizona Cardinals wideout has never averaged more than 52 yards per game in any of his three seasons, and his production is trending the wrong way. Through four games, Harrison has caught just five passes for 85 yards and one touchdown. During Sunday's loss to the Giants, he played 65.2% of snaps on offense.

He's looked slow running routes and has struggled with drops, too. Last year, Harrison had to fight through a myriad of injuries, including an appendectomy and a foot issue. One could speculate that some of his struggles have been mental, so a change of scenery would make sense. However, the Cardinals aren't just going to punt on their former No. 4 overall pick.

The Athletic has reported that the Cardinals are not desperate to deal Harrison — at least not yet. That could change if a team is willing to offer considerable compensation, but what kind of compensation would Arizona want, and would any team actually meet that price? Harrison is under contract for 2027, but his team will have to decide on his fifth-year option this upcoming offseason.

Potential landing spot: Indianapolis Colts

2. EDGE Khalil Mack, Chargers

ESPN mentioned Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack as a trade candidate this past week. This is a 35-year-old player on an expiring deal, playing for a team that's arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season. He should be helping a team that's contending.

Mack has actually recorded three sacks in four games for the lowly Chargers this season to go along with 14 tackles and 13 pressures. The former No. 5 overall pick was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and is only three years removed from his last double-digit sack season, recording a career-high 17 QB takedowns in 2023. Wouldn't it be something if he returned to Chicago, where he spent 2018-2021?

Potential landing spot: Chicago Bears

3. EDGE Josh Sweat, Cardinals

Let's talk about another Cardinal. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that pass rusher Josh Sweat has been a trade target for some time now. It makes sense. He reunited with his former defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, in 2025, signing a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Cardinals prior to the 2025 season. He recorded a career-high 12 sacks for the 3-14 Cardinals, and then his coach was fired.

The Super Bowl champion is in his age-29 season and has played 50% of defensive snaps this year. Maybe reuniting him with Gannon again in Green Bay is a possibility, but what about returning to the team that drafted him in the fourth round back in 2018?

Potential landing spot: Philadelphia Eagles

4. WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 15 REC 9 REC YDs 105 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Brian Thomas Jr. hit the ground running in the NFL, catching 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024. He was the fourth rookie since 1970 to cross 1,200 yards receiving and double-digit touchdowns, joining an elite list that includes Randy Moss, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ja'Marr Chase. However, his production has since fallen off, and his role has diminished.

BTJ caught 48 passes for 707 yards and just two touchdowns in 2025, while dropping 10 passes — tied for second-most in the NFL. This season, Thomas has caught nine passes for 105 yards and one touchdown in four games. He's played under 63% of offensive snaps in each game this year, and is averaging just 26.3 yards per game. It felt like his play forced the Jaguars to go out and pick up Jakobi Meyers at last year's trade deadline, who came in and led the team in targets (61), receptions (42) and receiving yards (483) from the day he was acquired to the end of the regular season.

If the Jags trust rookie Josh Cameron will continue to ascend, could Jacksonville entertain offers for Thomas?

Potential landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders

5. OL Walker Little, Jaguars

Walker Little has been mentioned as a trade candidate for several months now for a couple of different reasons. One, Little has been benched for Cole Van Lanen, but he has also played snaps at every position along the offensive line, minus center. He's made 39 starts in 74 games played, and should receive interest if he were available.

The Jaguars wouldn't want to part ways with their swing tackle for no reason, so any interested team better have an offer worth considering. We've seen the Jaguars trade offensive tackles at the deadline before, as they shipped Cam Robinson to the Vikings in October 2024. Granted, Robinson was on an expiring deal. That is not true for Little.

Potential landing spot: Green Bay Packers

6. RB Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears, Titans

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 54 Yds 221 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The top two running backs for the Tennessee Titans are on expiring deals, and one could be moved if the right team comes calling. Tony Pollard is averaging 55.3 rushing yards per game this season with one touchdown, but he and Derrick Henry are actually the only players to have reached 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last four seasons. He recorded a career-high 1,082 rushing yards in 2025.

As for Tyjae Spears, he's a playmaker who just hasn't had the impact the Titans thought he would when he was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He reached 800 scrimmage yards as a rookie but hasn't crossed 550 yards in a single season since, and he missed nine games over the last two years due to injury. I thought the Packers could have traded for one of these players instead of Kaleb Johnson before the regular season. Could Green Bay double-dip in the RB trade market if it receives bad news regarding Josh Jacobs' situation?

Potential landing spot: Green Bay Packers or Philadelphia Eagles

7. EDGE Josh Uche, Dolphins

The former Patriot spent last year with the Eagles and then signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. He's recorded 17 tackles and one sack with four QB hits over the first four games of the season, and really stood out on the defensive front during Sunday's loss to the Vikings. With Josh Uche being four years older than former first-round pick Chop Robinson, he may be the player that's easier to acquire for a contender looking for pass-rush help. PFF ranks Uche 27th among 108 qualified edge defenders this season.

Potential landing spot: Baltimore Ravens

8. EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux was expected to step up with Brian Burns' season-ending injury, but he recorded just two combined tackles and zero sacks playing 95.5% of defensive snaps vs. the Cardinals on Sunday. He's had just one quarterback hurry in four games played. The former No. 5 overall pick out of Oregon recorded 11.5 sacks in 2023 but has had just eight since.

Thibodeaux has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time now. It remains to be seen if the Giants would want to move him for a Day 3 pick, but why not if Joe Schoen/John Harbaugh have no interest in signing him to a new deal? A change of scenery could give him a boost.

Potential landing spot: Cleveland Browns

9. LB Cedric Gray, Titans

Here's an interesting one. In his first full season as a starter last year, Cedric Gray racked up 164 tackles. That ranked fourth in the NFL and was the most tackles recorded by a Titan in a single season. It looked like Tennessee found a legitimate starter at linebacker, but after he missed the season opener due to a concussion, Gray has played less than 50% of defensive snaps in each of the last three games. He played 90.7% of defensive snaps in 2025. It would appear rookie Anthony Hill Jr. and Cody Barton are Robert Saleh's top linebackers, making Gray available should there be an interested team.

Potential landing spot: Denver Broncos

10. CB Kelee Ringo, Eagles

Kelee Ringo needs a change of scenery and is in the final year of his rookie deal. The former fourth-round pick out of Georgia has the physical makeup you want at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds. He's started in just eight of 55 career games played with the Eagles, and he has played only on special teams this season. However, there are multiple teams out there that need cornerbacks right now to come in and contribute immediately.

Potential landing spot: Carolina Panthers or Detroit Lions

Buyers and sellers

Buyer: Detroit Lions

The Lions have to do something about their defense, and firing Kelvin Sheppard probably isn't the answer. This unit has allowed 31.8 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL, and allowed Bryce Young to look like prime Peyton Manning on Sunday night. I mean, Carolina shouldn't be dropping 445 total yards and 32 points on a team that expects to be a contender. The Lions also struggled to beat the Jets at home, and of course, were eviscerated by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. One or two additions won't completely save this Lions defense, but they need to try.

This season has been a disaster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They just registered their first 0-4 start since 2013, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to miss a couple more weeks after dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand. Looking at the Bucs' schedule, you have to wonder when that first win of the season is coming. If a 0-4 start turns into a 0-7 start, Tampa Bay could be selling off some pieces.

Could the Vita Vea market spark up again? What about veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr.? Pass rusher YaYa Diaby is on an expiring deal, as is offensive guard Cody Mauch.

Buyer: Indianapolis Colts

Team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon put head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard on notice this season. While they most recently defeated the Washington Commanders in London, the offense recorded just 257 total yards and lost the turnover battle 2-1. The Colts defense ranks second-worst in total yards allowed per game, while the offense ranks eighth-worst and has to find a way to create explosive plays without Alec Pierce. With all that being said, the Colts still look like the second-best team in the division, so they could be shopping at the trade deadline.

Seller: Los Angeles Chargers

We talked about the Chargers being arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season, and if things continue to spiral, Joe Hortiz could look to sell some pieces. The 35-year-old Khalil Mack looks like an obvious target for contenders, but L.A. has another interesting pass rusher in Tuli Tuipulotu.

Tuipulotu made the Pro Bowl last year after recording 13 sacks, and just had a great outing in Seattle on Sunday, recording six tackles, half a sack, his first career interception and one forced fumble. He's in the final year of his rookie deal, and if the Chargers aren't going to pay him, they're better off trading him. Other potential trade targets could be wide receiver Quentin Johnston or veteran cornerback Donte Jackson.

Chargers fire sale at NFL trade deadline? Landing spots for Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu Jordan Dajani

Buyer: Cleveland Browns

Could the Browns actually be BUYERS at the trade deadline?! They exit Week 4 atop the AFC North with a 3-1 record. Deshaun Watson is playing the best football of his Cleveland career, and this defense is feisty even without Myles Garrett. I think Andrew Berry could be in the market for a defensive lineman or a pass rusher as he looks to build on this newfound momentum.

Seller: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins knew this season was going to be a grind, as general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley continue to get situated and try to navigate this rebuild. Miami has started 0-4 for the first time since 2019 and is the fifth team in the past 40 seasons to not lead in a game through Week 4.

The Dolphins don't exactly have a plethora of tradeable assets like the Jets did last year, but a team could come calling for pass rushers Josh Uche and Chop Robinson, or maybe defensive lineman Zach Sieler.