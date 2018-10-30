NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Live updates, rumors after Golden Tate, Demaryius Thomas trades

Live updates, rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline

The NFL is the king of sports entertainment, but for the longest time, it simply couldn't compete with other major leagues in one area: The trade deadline.

Even after extending the buzzer for in-season deals from the Tuesday after Week 6 to the Tuesday after Week 8 back in 2012, the NFL hardly came close to matching the whirlwind of moves that often comes with NBA, NHL and MLB seasons.

In today's NFL, however, things have changed, with more teams than ever before shopping bloated or expiring contracts during the year. It stands to reason, with several big deals already done, that 2018 will feature even more activity.

We've got you covered right here on Deadline Day, with live updates and analysis on any and everything related to NFL trade deadline news and rumors, plus a trade tracker to stay on top of all the reported deals:

TRADED PLAYER, PICKS

OLD TEAM

NEW TEAM

COMPENSATION

WR Golden Tate

Lions

Eagles

2019 third-round pick

WR Demaryius Thomas

Broncos

Texans

2019 fourth-round pick, swap of seventh-round picks

DT Damon Harrison

Giants

Lions

2019 fifth-round pick

CB Eli Apple

Giants

Saints

2019 fourth-round pick, 2020 seventh-round pick

WR Amari Cooper

Raiders

Cowboys

2019 first-round pick

RB Carlos Hyde

Browns

Jaguars

2019 fifth-round pick

WR Josh Gordon, 2019 seventh-round pick

Browns

Patriots

2019 fifth-round pick

Thank you for joining us.

Our Latest Stories