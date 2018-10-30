NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Live updates, rumors after Golden Tate, Demaryius Thomas trades
Live updates, rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline
The NFL is the king of sports entertainment, but for the longest time, it simply couldn't compete with other major leagues in one area: The trade deadline.
Even after extending the buzzer for in-season deals from the Tuesday after Week 6 to the Tuesday after Week 8 back in 2012, the NFL hardly came close to matching the whirlwind of moves that often comes with NBA, NHL and MLB seasons.
In today's NFL, however, things have changed, with more teams than ever before shopping bloated or expiring contracts during the year. It stands to reason, with several big deals already done, that 2018 will feature even more activity.
We've got you covered right here on Deadline Day, with live updates and analysis on any and everything related to NFL trade deadline news and rumors, plus a trade tracker to stay on top of all the reported deals:
TRADED PLAYER, PICKS
OLD TEAM
NEW TEAM
COMPENSATION
WR Golden Tate
Lions
Eagles
2019 third-round pick
WR Demaryius Thomas
Broncos
Texans
2019 fourth-round pick, swap of seventh-round picks
DT Damon Harrison
Giants
Lions
2019 fifth-round pick
CB Eli Apple
Giants
Saints
2019 fourth-round pick, 2020 seventh-round pick
WR Amari Cooper
Raiders
Cowboys
2019 first-round pick
RB Carlos Hyde
Browns
Jaguars
2019 fifth-round pick
WR Josh Gordon, 2019 seventh-round pick
Browns
Patriots
2019 fifth-round pick
