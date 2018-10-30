NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Live updates, rumors after Golden Tate, Demaryius Thomas trades

The NFL is the king of sports entertainment, but for the longest time, it simply couldn't compete with other major leagues in one area: The trade deadline.

Even after extending the buzzer for in-season deals from the Tuesday after Week 6 to the Tuesday after Week 8 back in 2012, the NFL hardly came close to matching the whirlwind of moves that often comes with NBA, NHL and MLB seasons.

In today's NFL, however, things have changed, with more teams than ever before shopping bloated or expiring contracts during the year. It stands to reason, with several big deals already done, that 2018 will feature even more activity.

We've got you covered right here on Deadline Day, with live updates and analysis on any and everything related to NFL trade deadline news and rumors, plus a trade tracker to stay on top of all the reported deals:

TRADED PLAYER, PICKS OLD TEAM NEW TEAM COMPENSATION WR Golden Tate Lions Eagles 2019 third-round pick WR Demaryius Thomas Broncos Texans 2019 fourth-round pick, swap of seventh-round picks DT Damon Harrison Giants Lions 2019 fifth-round pick CB Eli Apple Giants Saints 2019 fourth-round pick, 2020 seventh-round pick WR Amari Cooper Raiders Cowboys 2019 first-round pick RB Carlos Hyde Browns Jaguars 2019 fifth-round pick WR Josh Gordon, 2019 seventh-round pick Browns Patriots 2019 fifth-round pick

Thank you for joining us.