NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Patriots reportedly among teams pursuing Bengals' Tyler Eifert
After landing Mohamed Sanu from Atlanta, the Pats still appear to be after pass-catching talent
The New England Patriots already added a pass catcher ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline by landing wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons, but they might not be done trying to surround Tom Brady with weapons.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Pats are among teams that have shown the most interest in Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert in advance of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. While the Bengals have historically been resistant to trading veteran players and are reportedly adamant about holding on to other notable names like A.J. Green and Geno Atkins, it appears they've at least listened to offers for Eifert. Howe said Tuesday it remains to be seen if they'll "relax the price enough" to enable a deal.
Drafted 21st overall by the Bengals in 2011, Eifert has long been considered among the league's most talented pass catchers at TE, but he's also battled injuries his entire career, missing 52 games over his last five full seasons. With Cincinnati sitting at 0-8 at the bottom of the AFC North and in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, not to mention fresh off a switch from Andy Dalton to rookie Ryan Finley at quarterback, he would appear to be one of the Bengals' most likely trade chips.
The Patriots, meanwhile, have seemingly been in search of tight end help ever since Rob Gronkowski's offseason retirement. Their current TE depth chart is headlined by Benjamin Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo.
