The 2020 NFL trade deadline has not been very dramatic thus far, but we did get an interesting intradivision trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are trading wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick apparently called up his former defensive coordinator in Brian Flores and made a deal to get some help at wide receiver. According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Ford.

In seven games this season, Ford has caught 18 of 29 targets for 184 yards while maintaining a catch rate of 62.1 percent. Ford was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. The Jacksonville, Florida native was named first-team All-ACC during his sophomore season in 2015, and then second-team All-ACC during his junior season. After Ford caught 210 passes for 2,967 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons as a Hokie, he decided to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Ford's NFL career has gotten off to a slow start, as he has caught a total of 41 passes for 428 yards in 16 career games. The Patriots certainly need help at wide receiver, as the injured Julian Edelman is New England's leading wideout with just 315 yards on 21 receptions. Cam Newton has passed for just two touchdowns in six games played this season, and the Patriots average just 192 passing yards per game -- which ranks third-worst in the league.

It's also possible this trade is just the prelude to a more important move getting ready to become official. Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald hypothesizes that this trade either means a young player like Antonio Callaway is ready to play since he is no longer suspended, or another trade is coming.

