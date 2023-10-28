With every team -- oddly -- playing this week, the phones are quiet heading into Sunday as it concerns potential trades. But by Sunday afternoon, activity will pick right back up around the league.

The Oct. 31 trade deadline forces teams to determine earlier than they'd like whether they are buyers or sellers. Many teams have held out as long as they can, hoping their losing fortunes shift or that potential buyers improve their offers.

Despite just trading for former All Pro safety Kevin Byard, Philadelphia may not be done. General manager Howie Roseman is arguably the most aggressive GM in football when it comes to getting deals done, and he could still add in the next couple of days.

The 5-3 Buffalo Bills are also considered buyers in the market, potentially for more running back help. The Detroit Lions have an extra third-round pick this year from the T.J. Hockenson trade as they spy a window in the NFC North.

The 5-2 Baltimore Ravens are also considered buyers, owning all their picks through the first five rounds of the 2024 draft. And the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons could also be buyers, even though they have just more than $6 million in cap space this year. They'll have an extra pick (somewhere between the second and fourth round) thanks to the Calvin Ridley trade. New Orleans could also be in the market to keep pace.

The names around the league that I'm hearing today I've been hearing for weeks. I continue to be told anyone in Denver can be had, and that would include star young cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Teams are being told Carolina is unwilling to trade Brian Burns. Safety Jeremy Chinn was the most likely player to be moved there before his quad injury landed him on IR. Cornerback Donte Jackson and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. are also on the block.

The Raiders have had receiver Hunter Renfrow on the market for weeks. While the Giants aren't moving Saquon Barkley, sources outside their building seem to think they could part with Leonard Williams if the draft-pick compensation is high enough for the interior lineman on the final year of his deal. Teams around the league feel Patriots linebacker Josh Uche will be traded for.

League sources anticipate the Commanders will part with either Chase Young or Montez Sweat by Tuesday, especially if Washington loses Sunday to the Eagles to fall to 3-5 on the year and 0-3 in the division. Washington received more calls on the players this past week after waiting to see how it would fare in these crucial NFC East games.

Young and Sweat are two pass rushers who could be available along with Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter. They're all part of a group of edge rushers — along with Jacksonville's Josh Allen, Green Bay's Rashan Gary and Burns — who are set to be unrestricted free agents in the spring with a manageable franchise tag number looming.