The NFL trade deadline is a little over a week away. Already, several high-profile deals have come down the wire, including the Las Vegas Raiders shipping away Davante Adams to the New York Jets. Given that initial move and the Raiders entering Week 8 with a 2-5 record and in last place in the AFC West, there's been speculation about possible more deals going down with notable names leaving Sin City.

Specifically, Maxx Crosby's name has popped up in rumors. However, it's safe to say that the star pass rusher isn't going anywhere, as team owner Mark Davis emphatically squashed that speculation. In an email, Davis told ESPN point-blank that the team is not trading Crosby.

"We're Not Trading Maxx Crosby," Davis wrote. "Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!"

Even with the Raiders shutting down these talks at seemingly every turn, that hasn't stopped teams from inquiring. This latest report from ESPN notes that teams have continued to explore ways as recently as this week to acquire Crosby before the Nov. 5 deadline.

Crosby has recently stated that he's "not here to rebuild," which may have fueled further trade speculation. That said, the edge rusher has also emphasized his desire to remain with the franchise.

"I'm sitting here innocently and just doing what I do," Crosby said of the rumors during his latest podcast episode, via SI.com. "I feel like, you know, I'm -- I have to address it with my teammates. I'm like, 'I'm not trying to leave.' I know it's a f---ing business; I don't have 100 percent control of all that, but I'll say it loud and f---ing clear: I want to be a Raider."

The 27-year-old has been with the Raiders for his entire career. The then-Oakland-based club drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Eastern Michigan. Since then, he's been named to two Pro Bowls and has received two second-team All-Pro nods.