We have reached the midway point of the 2024 NFL season, and, with that, the in-season trade deadline. Which teams are looking to make deals, and which struggling franchises are trying to unload players before Tuesday, Nov. 5?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the NFL trade deadline?

It's the official cutoff for any trades between teams until the official start of the 2025 offseason (March 12). After the deadline, players can only be added via free agency, waivers or practice-squad signings.

When is the deadline?

The deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5, which is between Weeks 9 and 10 on the regular-season schedule. This is one week later than usual, as the NFL previously held it on the Tuesday following Week 8 from 2012-2023. Prior to that, the deadline was even earlier, falling on the Tuesday after Week 6.

Do deadline deals actually happen?

Absolutely! In fact, several big ones have already occurred this year. It's not quite NBA- or MLB-level activity, but the NFL has seen an uptick in big-name movement over the last decade or so, arguably due to both adjusted deadline dates and an influx of aggressive general managers. Pro Bowlers acquired around recent deadlines include Davante Adams (2024), Amari Cooper (2024, 2018), DeAndre Hopkins (2024), Diontae Johnson (2024), Christian McCaffrey (2022), Emmanuel Sanders (2019), T.J. Hockenson (2022), Montez Sweat (2023), Roquan Smith (2022), Von Miller (2021), Jalen Ramsey (2019) and Stephon Gilmore (2021).

Already traded this year

Speaking of deadline deals, here are some of the most notable names already moved to new teams:

Remaining trade candidates

The following players have also been widely speculated or reported as potential trade chips or register as possible targets due to expiring or bloated contracts, probable team rebuilds, etc.

Note: Asterisks denote former Pro Bowl selections.

Which teams could be buyers and sellers?

Potential buyers

Detroit Lions: A year after reaching the NFC title game, they still look like maybe the most dangerous team in the league when firing on all cylinders. Losing star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to injury could prompt them to explore emergency help, however. Their division is also jam-packed.

A year after reaching the NFC title game, they still look like maybe the most dangerous team in the league when firing on all cylinders. Losing star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to injury could prompt them to explore emergency help, however. Their division is also jam-packed. Minnesota Vikings: No one expected them to start 5-2, and yet the NFC North is suddenly loaded with potential playoff contenders. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, meanwhile, isn't a stranger to an in-season splash, landing T.J. Hockenson from the rival Detroit Lions in 2022.

Potential sellers

