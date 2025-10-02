2025 NFL trade deadline primer: When is it? Which players are top trade candidates? Which teams are buyers?
Everything you need to know in advance of this year's deadline
We're through four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, which means roughly a quarter of the entire regular season slate is already in the books. Plenty of teams have already announced themselves as high-octane contenders, from the Buffalo Bills in the AFC to the Detroit Lions in the NFC. Others have been scrappier than special to stay relevant, like the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.
Almost every team, however, has reason to anticipate this year's in-season trade deadline. Some clubs are primed to explore last-minute upgrades at premium positions, stocking up in hopes of a title push. Others are more equipped to consider selling big-name talent in the name of longer-term rebuilding.
So which teams should be under the microscope in the coming weeks for potential activity? Which veteran players could be available? And when, exactly, is the 2025 trade deadline? We've got you covered with all the pertinent information as all 32 teams weigh their options:
What is the NFL trade deadline?
It's the designated cutoff for any trades between teams until the official start of the 2026 offseason (March 11). After the deadline, players can only be added via free agency, waivers or practice-squad signings.
When is the deadline?
The deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4, which is between Weeks 9 and 10 on the regular-season schedule.
Do deadline deals actually happen?
Absolutely! It's not quite NBA- or MLB-level activity, but the NFL has seen an uptick in big-name movement over the last decade or so, arguably due to both delayed deadline dates and an influx of aggressive general managers. Here are some of the most notable examples of deadline trades to go down in recent years:
- 2024: CB Marshon Lattimore (Saints to Commanders)
- 2023: DE Montez Sweat (Commanders to Bears)
- 2022: RB Christian McCaffrey (Panthers to 49ers)
- 2022: TE T.J. Hockenson (Lions to Vikings)
- 2022: LB Roquan Smith (Bears to Ravens)
- 2022: OLB Bradley Chubb (Broncos to Dolphins)
- 2021: OLB Von Miller (Broncos to Rams)
Top trade candidates
- Falcons QB Kirk Cousins: Atlanta has defiantly retained Cousins as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup after paying big bucks for the former last offseason. But other injury-bitten teams might be more desperate to make a real offer now. Cousins is 37, but he's loaded with experience (159 career starts) as a traditional pocket passer.
- Giants QB Russell Wilson: Increasingly sluggish since his MVP-esque days with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson insisted he's not focused on relocating after a justified demotion in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. Still, he might be appealing as a last-gasp rental somewhere else, even as his mobility and deep-ball prowess fade.
- Saints RB Alvin Kamara: New Orleans just signed Kamara to a new deal last October, but the Saints aren't even close to contending under new coach Kellen Moore. The five-time Pro Bowler might prefer putting his multipurpose skills to use for a playoff hopeful. He might be reasonably affordable at age 30, too.
- Jets RB Breece Hall: New coach Aaron Glenn declined to entertain a potential Hall trade prior to the start of the season, advocating for a deep backfield. But the Jets are winless, and Hall isn't breaking loose like he once did. As a pending free agent, he might suddenly be of more value to his own rebuilding team as a trade chip.
- Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers: He's Las Vegas' leading receiver, and it's not surprising, given his route-running polish. But the Raiders don't appear equipped for a real run this year, and Meyers previously sought a trade over failed contract discussions. With Tre Tucker also emerging out wide, now might be time for a split.
- Browns TE David Njoku: Cleveland remains in transition, as per usual, and Njoku, who once thrived as an outlet for Joe Flacco, is off to a quiet start in 2025, the last year on his current contract. Meanwhile, rookie Harold Fannin Jr. has emerged at the same position, potentially making the veteran expendable.
- Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb: Three years after landing him in a deadline deal, the Dolphins could soon make a hard decision on the ex-Denver Broncos star's future. While he logged three sacks in Miami's first four games, he's awfully expensive after 2025, when fellow rusher Jaelan Phillips is set to become a free agent.
- Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: We're not so sure Jerry Jones is ready to part with yet another splashy defender in the wake of the Micah Parsons breakup, but Diggs is now in and out of the starting lineup as part of Dallas' porous secondary, and dealing him would clear tens of millions off the Cowboys' books from 2025-2028.
- Browns CB Greg Newsome II: Cleveland boasts one of the NFL's stingiest defenses, and Newsome is a part of that, logging two pass breakups and two tackles for loss in the Browns' first four. Still, he's due to hit free agency after the season, and the Browns could arguably still use as much draft capital as they can get.
Which teams are likely buyers and sellers?
Potential buyers
- Indianapolis Colts: No team enjoyed a more magical start to the 2025 season than Indianapolis, with Daniel Jones flaunting a new level of composure under center. The AFC South might still be theirs for the taking.
- Kansas City Chiefs: Things were ugly out of the gate as Patrick Mahomes overcompensated for a lack of healthy, reliable weapons. But fresh off a decisive AFC win, they look primed to storm back into relevance.
- Philadelphia Eagles: They've already made a flurry of trades this year, and their roster lacks glaring holes, but since when has that stopped general manager Howie Roseman from working the phones?
- Seattle Seahawks: With Sam Darnold thriving as the new gunslinger and Mike Macdonald still directing a physical defense, they might be the clear favorites to survive a crowded NFC West race.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield is scrapping it out as usual, but he could use reinforcements up front and out wide, where the reigning NFC South champions are pretty significantly banged up.
Potential sellers
- Cleveland Browns: Frankly, they're an evergreen inclusion here. Kevin Stefanski may be coaching to win now, but the personnel just isn't in place for a true push. They figure to be focused on restocking (again).
- New Orleans Saints: Historically, the Saints have refused to rebuild with a passion. But the pivot to new leadership this offseason, coupled with last year's deadline activity, suggests we're finally in overhaul mode.
- New York Jets: Starting 0-4 under Aaron Glenn isn't necessarily a surprise, but it's clear this group is in dire need of reinforcements. They'd be wise to stockpile future picks for a bigger-picture replenishing next offseason.
- Tennessee Titans: They tried to outfit new quarterback Cam Ward with a veteran-laden lineup, but nothing's working under Brian Callahan's direction. There's no real sense in them retaining aging, expensive starters.