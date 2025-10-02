We're through four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, which means roughly a quarter of the entire regular season slate is already in the books. Plenty of teams have already announced themselves as high-octane contenders, from the Buffalo Bills in the AFC to the Detroit Lions in the NFC. Others have been scrappier than special to stay relevant, like the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Almost every team, however, has reason to anticipate this year's in-season trade deadline. Some clubs are primed to explore last-minute upgrades at premium positions, stocking up in hopes of a title push. Others are more equipped to consider selling big-name talent in the name of longer-term rebuilding.

So which teams should be under the microscope in the coming weeks for potential activity? Which veteran players could be available? And when, exactly, is the 2025 trade deadline? We've got you covered with all the pertinent information as all 32 teams weigh their options:

What is the NFL trade deadline?

It's the designated cutoff for any trades between teams until the official start of the 2026 offseason (March 11). After the deadline, players can only be added via free agency, waivers or practice-squad signings.

When is the deadline?

The deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4, which is between Weeks 9 and 10 on the regular-season schedule.

Do deadline deals actually happen?

Absolutely! It's not quite NBA- or MLB-level activity, but the NFL has seen an uptick in big-name movement over the last decade or so, arguably due to both delayed deadline dates and an influx of aggressive general managers. Here are some of the most notable examples of deadline trades to go down in recent years:

Agent's Take: Is Saquon Barkley running on empty? Eagles RB's slow start expected norm after historic season Joel Corry

Top trade candidates

Getty Images

Which teams are likely buyers and sellers?

Potential buyers

Potential sellers