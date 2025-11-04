The Seahawks have acquired Saints receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, according to NFL Media. The Seahawks reportedly gave up a fourth- and a fifth-round pick in order to acquire Shaheed, who will be reunited in Seattle with former Saints and current Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Shaheed, 27, has been the Saints' No. 2 receiver this season with 499 yards and two touchdowns on 44 receptions. He has also returned 10 punts for 129 yards and one kickoff for 29 yards.

A former undrafted rookie, Shaheed earned All-Pro honors in 2023 for his work on special teams. That season, he recorded his first of two career punt returns for scores while averaging 13.6 yards per return. He had another punt return for a score in 2024 while averaging a career-high 15.9 yards per return.

As a receiver, Shaheed has proven to be a productive complementary option. He caught 216 passes for 2,055 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with the Saints. His best season was in 2023 when he set career-highs with 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns.

Shaheed is leaving a 1-8 Saints team for a Seahawks team that is currently 6-2 and in first place in the NFC West. He will join a receiving corps that has been led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has a league-leading 948 receiving yards. He will also join forces with former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, who missed Seattle's latest game -- a Week 9 win over the Commanders -- with a heel injury.

Along with helping open up things for Smith-Njigba, this move should also be a significant boost for quarterback Sam Darnold, whose first season in Seattle is off to a strong start. Darnold is completing over 70% of his passes with more than three times as many touchdowns (16) than interceptions (5) entering this weekend's game against the Cardinals.