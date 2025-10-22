2025 NFL trade deadline tiers: Which big-name stars and surprise candidates could be dealt?
Identifying veterans most likely to be on the market
The 2025 NFL season is fast approaching its halfway point, with Week 7 wrapping up Monday night and another 11 rounds of regular season action on the way. The churning calendar also means we're nearing this year's in-season trade deadline.
All 32 teams have until Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. ET to finalize any remaining trades for the 2025 campaign, lest they wait until the start of the 2026 offseason next March. Some clubs could be eyeing last-minute upgrades for the stretch run, like anticipated title contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Others could be more motivated to sell in hopes of stocking up on future draft capital, such as the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.
Which notable names might actually be available in the lead-up to the deadline? A few have already been moved, with the Cleveland Browns acquiring veteran lineman Cam Robinson and cornerback Tyson Campbell during the season's first two months. But there are still dozens of other players who could be available -- and ultimately relocated -- ahead of the deadline.
Here are 30 different potential trade chips, sorted by four tiers ranging from impact starters to depth pieces:
Tier 1: Impact Starters
These players are unlikely to be moved for a variety of reasons, including finances. But if they were to be pried loose, they've got the talent and/or resume to significantly alter a team's direction for the remainder of 2025, if not beyond.
- Falcons QB Kirk Cousins: At this point, Atlanta might as well retain the veteran signal-caller as insurance for a streaky Michael Penix Jr. in the tight NFC South. Even Cousins might prefer to just ride it out and bank on a shot to play hero in Atlanta. His arm may be aging, but he's still got starting-caliber seasoning as a play-action point guard.
- Saints RB Alvin Kamara: The former Pro Bowler has made it overtly clear he'd like to remain in New Orleans, where he's spent his entire career. That might not stop other teams from calling. He's 30 now but still offers high-level pass-catching experience.
- Saints WR Chris Olave: New Orleans can't be expected to sell everyone, especially its few undeniable building blocks, but if the Saints don't envision paying big bucks to Olave beyond 2025, perhaps he'd be of higher value in a blockbuster swap. He's shown, when healthy, he can be a field-stretching No. 1. The concern is the medical history.
- Ravens TE Mark Andrews: The longtime Lamar Jackson favorite may be past his prime, but a fresh start could help him rediscover some of his trademark pass-catching volume. He's still securing almost 78% of his targets this year.
- Browns OG Joel Bitonio: If there's one lineman Cleveland should retain, it's probably the seven-time Pro Bowler. At 34, however, Bitonio may not fit in the long-term plans. He might also be open to a half-season with a legitimate contender.
- Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson: After years of contract disputes, Hendrickson may or may not be on the fast track to testing free agency after the season. His stellar sack production could return a premium package to a Bengals team with other holes.
- Saints DE Carl Granderson: Again, the Saints have to keep some of their players, and Granderson registers as a solid, if unspectacular, regular off the edge. He's due a big raise starting in 2026, though, and could be a nice find for a contender.
- Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb: One of the few bright spots on Miami's otherwise shoddy defense, Chubb is aging (29) with a legitimate injury history but also offers imposing edge-rushing production when upright. He could be a stretch-run reliever.
Tier 2: Discount Playmakers
- Jets RB Breece Hall: Nothing is working for New York's offense, and Hall's departure as a 2026 free agent feels inevitable. Once a big-play centerpiece of the Jets' long-term plans, he could help rebuild his own value by taking carries elsewhere.
- Titans RB Tony Pollard: One of the top acquisitions of the now-overturned Brian Callahan-Ran Carthon regime, the former Dallas Cowboys veteran could slot in seamlessly as a change-of-pace pass catching outlet for a contender.
- Titans WR Calvin Ridley: The veteran speedster can still stretch the field, but he's been very boom or bust for the Titans' erratic passing attack. The major holdup for potential suitors: Ridley is owed a pretty penny as part of his lucrative contract.
- Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers: On the trade block since prior to the season, when he requested a fresh start, Meyers is more of a solid No. 2 than splashy No. 1, but his experience as a possession receiver could appeal to wideout-needy clubs.
- Saints WR Rashid Shaheed: If Meyers is good for moving the sticks on short-area targets, Shaheed is the opposite, offering pure electricity as a downfield weapon. He works best in rotation, but it's hard to teach his level of big-play speed.
- Browns TE David Njoku: Once the headliner of Kevin Stefanski's makeshift passing attack, Njoku has since been replaced as the go-to tight end by rookie Harold Fannin Jr. He might still fetch a decent pick if he can stay healthy.
- Seahawks CB Riq Woolen: Hailed as the next big thing at cornerback after a strong rookie year, Woolen's since slipped on Seattle's pecking order. His unique size (6-foot-4 and 210 pounds) and past ball-hawking could still make him an attractive plug-and-play starter.
- Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: Dallas isn't likely to deal the streaky corner after already parting ways with Micah Parsons this year. But Diggs' volatility is part of the Cowboys' porous defense. Maybe someone would still bet on his ball skills.
Tier 3: High-Upside Swings
- Titans TE Chig Okonkwo: Fellow tight end Gunnar Helm could be a candidate to swipe more snaps, leaving Okonkwo without a defined long-term role in Tennessee. But he's still just 26 and flashed multipurpose ability before.
- Giants OL Evan Neal: New York converted the former top-10 pick to guard in hopes of sparking a rebound from the maligned tackle. But he's not even active on the Giants' bench. Perhaps another team might welcome him as a project.
- Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips: Injuries have prevented the former first-rounder from reaching his potential in Miami, and he's due to hit free agency after 2025. Still, we're talking about a youngster who had 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons.
- Jets DE Jermaine Johnson II: Aaron Glenn might not be ready to sell the former first-rounder as he tries to help New York turn a defensive corner. But the sack production hasn't been there, and the potential compensation might be more valuable.
- Patriots OLB Keion White: Mike Vrabel has New England buzzing, but newcomers Harold Landry III, K'Lavon Chaisson and Milton Williams are leading the pass-rushing charge. White could be better served finding another schematic fit.
- Saints CB Alontae Taylor: He's been uneven in New Orleans' secondary, but logging at least 10 pass breakups in each of his first three seasons could help him have value elsewhere, even with his rookie contract set to expire after 2025.
Tier 4: Depth Rentals
- Giants QB Russell Wilson: Jaxson Dart is the guy in New York, and Jameis Winston remains in tow as a seasoned backup. Wilson may not have a clear path to more starting snaps elsewhere, but other clubs could use better veteran insurance.
- Giants RB Devin Singletary: Relegated to rotational snaps behind rookie bruiser Cam Skattebo and fellow back Tyrone Tracy Jr., the former Buffalo Bills starter could still have some life as a change-of-pace option.
- Browns RB Jerome Ford: A quietly efficient fill-in for the injured Nick Chubb during the 2024 season, he's since lost meaningful snaps to standout rookie Quinshon Judkins. It'd behoove the rebuilding Browns to get something for him while they can.
- Raiders RB Raheem Mostert: Signed to be a veteran complement to rookie Ashton Jeanty, the ex-Dolphins speedster has instead remained glued to the bench under Pete Carroll. He might be near the end, but he's got experience.
- Saints TE Taysom Hill: It's doubtful Hill desires to exit the one team he's really known during his unique career, but who says Sean Payton wouldn't be interested in a team-up if the price were right? He's a rugged Swiss Army knife.
- Saints DE Cameron Jordan: Here's another longtime Saint who figures to stay put until calling it quits. But would he really be opposed to playing a lower-key role with, say, a title contender? He's slowing, but his strength could work in rotation.
- Browns DL Shelby Harris: Cleveland has boasted a strong defensive front once again, and Harris is part of that on the interior. He's also 34 on an expiring deal, making him ripe for a potential half-season move to a better team.
- Patriots S Kyle Dugger: Paid big bucks by New England prior to Mike Vrabel's arrival, he's been rumored as a potential trade chip for a while. Another banged-up secondary might have better use for the former second-rounder at this point.