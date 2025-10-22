The 2025 NFL season is fast approaching its halfway point, with Week 7 wrapping up Monday night and another 11 rounds of regular season action on the way. The churning calendar also means we're nearing this year's in-season trade deadline.

All 32 teams have until Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. ET to finalize any remaining trades for the 2025 campaign, lest they wait until the start of the 2026 offseason next March. Some clubs could be eyeing last-minute upgrades for the stretch run, like anticipated title contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Others could be more motivated to sell in hopes of stocking up on future draft capital, such as the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

Which notable names might actually be available in the lead-up to the deadline? A few have already been moved, with the Cleveland Browns acquiring veteran lineman Cam Robinson and cornerback Tyson Campbell during the season's first two months. But there are still dozens of other players who could be available -- and ultimately relocated -- ahead of the deadline.

Here are 30 different potential trade chips, sorted by four tiers ranging from impact starters to depth pieces:

Tier 1: Impact Starters

Saints WR Chris Olave (left) and RB Alvin Kamara Getty Images

These players are unlikely to be moved for a variety of reasons, including finances. But if they were to be pried loose, they've got the talent and/or resume to significantly alter a team's direction for the remainder of 2025, if not beyond.

Tier 2: Discount Playmakers

Titans RB Tony Pollard USATSI

Jets RB Breece Hall: Nothing is working for New York's offense, and Hall's departure as a 2026 free agent feels inevitable. Once a big-play centerpiece of the Jets' long-term plans, he could help rebuild his own value by taking carries elsewhere.

Nothing is working for New York's offense, and Hall's departure as a 2026 free agent feels inevitable. Once a big-play centerpiece of the Jets' long-term plans, he could help rebuild his own value by taking carries elsewhere. Titans RB Tony Pollard: One of the top acquisitions of the now-overturned Brian Callahan-Ran Carthon regime, the former Dallas Cowboys veteran could slot in seamlessly as a change-of-pace pass catching outlet for a contender.

One of the top acquisitions of the now-overturned Brian Callahan-Ran Carthon regime, the former Dallas Cowboys veteran could slot in seamlessly as a change-of-pace pass catching outlet for a contender. Titans WR Calvin Ridley: The veteran speedster can still stretch the field, but he's been very boom or bust for the Titans' erratic passing attack. The major holdup for potential suitors: Ridley is owed a pretty penny as part of his lucrative contract.

The veteran speedster can still stretch the field, but he's been very boom or bust for the Titans' erratic passing attack. The major holdup for potential suitors: Ridley is owed a pretty penny as part of his lucrative contract. Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers: On the trade block since prior to the season, when he requested a fresh start, Meyers is more of a solid No. 2 than splashy No. 1, but his experience as a possession receiver could appeal to wideout-needy clubs.

On the trade block since prior to the season, when he requested a fresh start, Meyers is more of a solid No. 2 than splashy No. 1, but his experience as a possession receiver could appeal to wideout-needy clubs. Saints WR Rashid Shaheed: If Meyers is good for moving the sticks on short-area targets, Shaheed is the opposite, offering pure electricity as a downfield weapon. He works best in rotation, but it's hard to teach his level of big-play speed.

If Meyers is good for moving the sticks on short-area targets, Shaheed is the opposite, offering pure electricity as a downfield weapon. He works best in rotation, but it's hard to teach his level of big-play speed. Browns TE David Njoku: Once the headliner of Kevin Stefanski's makeshift passing attack, Njoku has since been replaced as the go-to tight end by rookie Harold Fannin Jr. He might still fetch a decent pick if he can stay healthy.

Once the headliner of Kevin Stefanski's makeshift passing attack, Njoku has since been replaced as the go-to tight end by rookie Harold Fannin Jr. He might still fetch a decent pick if he can stay healthy. Seahawks CB Riq Woolen: Hailed as the next big thing at cornerback after a strong rookie year, Woolen's since slipped on Seattle's pecking order. His unique size (6-foot-4 and 210 pounds) and past ball-hawking could still make him an attractive plug-and-play starter.

Hailed as the next big thing at cornerback after a strong rookie year, Woolen's since slipped on Seattle's pecking order. His unique size (6-foot-4 and 210 pounds) and past ball-hawking could still make him an attractive plug-and-play starter. Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: Dallas isn't likely to deal the streaky corner after already parting ways with Micah Parsons this year. But Diggs' volatility is part of the Cowboys' porous defense. Maybe someone would still bet on his ball skills.

Tier 3: High-Upside Swings

Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips Getty Images

Titans TE Chig Okonkwo: Fellow tight end Gunnar Helm could be a candidate to swipe more snaps, leaving Okonkwo without a defined long-term role in Tennessee. But he's still just 26 and flashed multipurpose ability before.

Fellow tight end Gunnar Helm could be a candidate to swipe more snaps, leaving Okonkwo without a defined long-term role in Tennessee. But he's still just 26 and flashed multipurpose ability before. Giants OL Evan Neal: New York converted the former top-10 pick to guard in hopes of sparking a rebound from the maligned tackle. But he's not even active on the Giants' bench. Perhaps another team might welcome him as a project.

New York converted the former top-10 pick to guard in hopes of sparking a rebound from the maligned tackle. But he's not even active on the Giants' bench. Perhaps another team might welcome him as a project. Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips: Injuries have prevented the former first-rounder from reaching his potential in Miami, and he's due to hit free agency after 2025. Still, we're talking about a youngster who had 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons.

Injuries have prevented the former first-rounder from reaching his potential in Miami, and he's due to hit free agency after 2025. Still, we're talking about a youngster who had 15.5 sacks in his first two seasons. Jets DE Jermaine Johnson II: Aaron Glenn might not be ready to sell the former first-rounder as he tries to help New York turn a defensive corner. But the sack production hasn't been there, and the potential compensation might be more valuable.

Aaron Glenn might not be ready to sell the former first-rounder as he tries to help New York turn a defensive corner. But the sack production hasn't been there, and the potential compensation might be more valuable. Patriots OLB Keion White: Mike Vrabel has New England buzzing, but newcomers Harold Landry III, K'Lavon Chaisson and Milton Williams are leading the pass-rushing charge. White could be better served finding another schematic fit.

Mike Vrabel has New England buzzing, but newcomers Harold Landry III, K'Lavon Chaisson and Milton Williams are leading the pass-rushing charge. White could be better served finding another schematic fit. Saints CB Alontae Taylor: He's been uneven in New Orleans' secondary, but logging at least 10 pass breakups in each of his first three seasons could help him have value elsewhere, even with his rookie contract set to expire after 2025.

Tier 4: Depth Rentals

Giants QB Russell Wilson USATSI