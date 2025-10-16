The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching as teams are starting to decide whether they are buyers or sellers. Another week of games should make the direction more straightforward for those teams, but some organizations may already know what they are doing in the coming weeks.

There are logical sellers based on the start of the season, along with teams looking to get rid of players on expiring contracts or those not getting enough snaps to justify being on the roster. A change of scenery may be needed for those players, even those on contending teams.

As for the buyers at the deadline, there's a good chance we know who they are, but what players could they be targeting? Who is available in the coming weeks around the league?

With the Nov. 4 trade deadline fast approaching, let's take a look at the best players available by position.

If the Falcons could find a way to get out of Cousins' contract, they would gladly find a taker. Cousins has a cap hit of $57.5 million in 2026 and 2027, but any team that trades for him can save $32.5 million in cap space next season if they move on (per Over The Cap).

The 37-year-old Cousins is the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and the Falcons aren't benching Michael Penix Jr. any time soon. Teams that are looking for an improvement at quarterback would consider Cousins, but his contract and cap hit for the remainder of 2025 are keeping the Falcons from actually moving on.

The Saints aren't competing for the NFC South this season and there's little sense in retaining a 30-year-old running back with one year remaining on his contract on the roster. Kamara still has some juice as a dual-threat back, rushing for 314 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and having 122 receiving yards (5.5 yards per catch).

Kamara provides a spark to any offense with a better roster around him, especially a better offensive line. He' still a featured back if needed, but could be dynamic splitting touches in the backfield. The $18.6 million cap number in 2026 may be why teams don't want to pay a steep price for Kamara.

Meyers is in the final year of his contract and is an instant upgrade if a team needs a No. 2 wide receiver. The top wideout in Vegas, Meyers has 329 receiving yards and is averaging 11.3 yards per catch -- but would benefit from playing on a playoff-caliber roster.

Coming off a 1,000-yard season, Meyers fits into an offense as a complementary piece. He should blend in smoothly with his route running and ability to open up the middle of the field.

The Ravens aren't sellers yet, but they could be with another loss over the next few weeks. Lamar Jackson's top target over the past few seasons could be on the move, as the 30-year-old Andrews is in the final year of his contract and the Ravens have Isaiah Likely at tight end moving forward.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Andrews is having his worst season with just 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps a chance of scenery would help Andrews as he heads into free agency this offseason.

Some offensive linemen do get traded this time of year, but good ones are hard to find around the league. Bitonio is one of them, even if he's in the final year of his contract at 34 years old.

Would the Browns trade a player who can protect Dillion Gabriel and help in his development? Highly unlikely, but perhaps they get a draft pick they can't reuse. Bitonio hasn't allowed a sack this season and has just a 3.4% pressure rate allowed per drop back, so he's still good at protecting the quarterback.

Teams that need offensive line help should at least attempt to see if Cleveland would part ways with one of the longtime linchpins of their offensive line. Also gives Bitonio a chance to play for a contender in his mid-30s.

Do the Bengals actually move on from Hendrickson? The season isn't going as planned, with Joe Burrow likely out for the rest of the year with turf toe and the Bengals struggling to find a competent replacement. A loss this week may have Cincinnati raise the white flag as sellers, meaning Hendrickson is up for bid.

Teams badly need a pass rusher, and Hendrickson has the pedigree of an elite one. He has 4.0 sacks, 23 pressures, and a 14.5% pressure rate this season, perhaps needing to play for a contender in the final year of his contract.

The Bengals could get some hefty capital if they move on from Hendrickson, and it would be foolish to retain him if the losing streak continues. Hendrickson may be the best player available at the deadline.

Interior defensive lineman: Shelby Harris (Cleveland Browns)

The defensive tackle market doesn't appear to be as strong as the other positions, but Harris would be a strong get for whatever team can land him. Harris wouldn't cost much in the final year of his contract, and the 34-year-old veteran provides depth at the position.

With the Browns as sellers, they likely don't need Harris around. He'll have a chance to play for a contending team.

Linebacker: Demario Davis (New Orleans Saints)

Davis is one of those players who has gotten better with age, earning five All-Pro selections in his 30s. Now 36 years old, Davis is at the tail end of his career, yet he is still productive at off-ball linebacker. He has 51 tackles and a forced fumble this year, and is playing solid football in the final year of his contract.

This is another player who would fit well with a contender as a veteran leader and a fundamentally sound player. Davis is good enough to retire on his own terms, making a playoff-contending team fortunate to have him.

Cornerback: Riq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks)

Woolen isn't the same player he was in his rookie season, back when he had a 46.1 passer rating in coverage is the primary defender. That rating has gone up each season, as Woolen isn't a fit in Mike Macdonald's defense.

In the final year of his rookie contract, teams may take a flyer on the 26-year-old Woolen to assist their secondary. Cornerback is a tough position regardless, but the right scheme could help Woolen become the player he was three years ago.

Woolen has played 90% of the snaps in Seattle's defense this year, but Seattle has Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe as better fits in that defense. The Seahawks may not get much for Woolen due to his struggles in coverage, but perhaps a team overpays because of his fit in their defense.

A former starter in New England, Dugger has been playing just 36% of the snaps in Mike Vrabel's defense. The Patriots have tried to move Dugger after he was demoted to the second string, but haven't found a taker yet.

The 29-year-old Dugger has just 15 tackles and no interceptions in his limited snaps, with a 79.0 passer rating in coverage as the primary defender. He has a cap hit of $17 million in 2026 and $18 million in 2027, making moving on from Dugger even harder.

Dugger needs to play in the right system, and the Patriots have to be willing to absorb his money to move on. With Kirk Cousins, many teams don't want to have Dugger at that price -- even if they can save $8 million in cap space by moving on after the season.