The NFL trade deadline is on our doorstep. General managers and front-office personnel now need to take a hard look at their franchise and ask themselves what's best at this pivotal milestone. Do they hold firm, feeling like what they've put together is suitable for the rest of the stretch run? Do they sell after an uninspired start that has no reprieve in sight, shifting the focus beyond 2026? Do they buy, hoping that move could springboard them to glory? Those are the discussions happening right now.

Let's play in the buyer's sandbox for this discussion. No deal is equal. Some could simply be to add depth, while others are a swing-for-the-fences move, similar to what we've already seen from Chicago, when they shipped two first-rounders for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Below are 20 players who've been spinning in the rumor mill, ranked by the impact they could make if dealt to a new team.

20. Landon Dickerson, IOL, Eagles

Potential landing spots: Packers, Patriots, Broncos

After Philadelphia dropped to 2-7 with a loss to the Giants, everything should be on the table. That includes moving on from Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson, who has been among the Eagles players reportedly mulled over in trade talks. Philadelphia's offensive line has already seen big shakeups with Lane Johnson retiring and Cam Jurgens traded. It's possible Howie Roseman continues to gain future draft capital amid a lost season. While a guard doesn't exactly move the needle in terms of making headlines, Dickerson could be a true game changer for a playoff hopeful that needs help on the interior. That said, the 28-year-old has struggled this season. On top of missing time due to injury, Dickerson has allowed a sack in each of his four games played this season, so there is some risk for any team acquiring him. Meanwhile, Philadelphia could look to move on from Dickerson, with his cap number rising to $13.7 million and $17.7 million over the final two years of his contract.

19. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

Potential landing spots: Chiefs, Commanders, Rams

Jerry Jeudy CLE • WR • #3 TAR 24 REC 16 REC YDs 171 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Jeudy isn't as high-profile a name as some other wideouts on the trade block, but he's still a quality pass catcher that could help deepen a room. This season, Jeudy has been buried on the Browns depth chart behind rookie Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, but flashed when his number is called. He's signed through 2027 with a base salary of just $1.5 million, so he'd be a cheap piece that could help a team for the stretch run of 2026 and beyond if they'd like.

18. Riq Woolen, CB, Eagles

Potential landing spots: Lions, Bills, Panthers

Woolen is playing on a one-year, $15 million contract. With free agency looming, he'd be a natural trade chip as Philadelphia sits at 2-7 as the deadline arrives. The 27-year-old corner is allowing a 51% completion rate when targeted this season, along with a career-high 99.9 passer rating. While the four touchdowns allowed isn't great, Woolen is a quality corner, which has plenty of value on the trade market. He also had a 73.6 passer rating allowed last season in Seattle, so there is the possibility that a change of scenery helps bring his production back to that level. Teams are always searching for help in the secondary, and if Woolen has the ceiling, to help be a steady piece for the stretch run.

17. Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

Potential landing spots: Vikings, Giants, Broncos

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 133 Yds 595 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Pollard isn't in the same tier as the likes of Jonathan Taylor or Derrick Henry. That said, the Titans back has been balling out in recent weeks leading up to Tennessee's Week 9 bye. Over his past two games alone, Pollard has rushed for 246 yards on a 5.3 yards-per-carry average to go along with five rushing touchdowns. The 29-year-old also caught six of his eight targets over that stretch for 46 yards. While he won't rush for over 100 yards in every game he plays down the stretch, he'd be an underrated addition for a team that is looking for a boost to its rushing attack. He's also set to be a free agent at the end of this season, so he may not cost as much as some other backs rumored to be available given his rental status.

16. Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, Chargers

Potential landing spots: Cowboys, Patriots, Packers

With the Chargers season already upside down, he'd be a fascinating addition for any team looking to bolster its pass rush. After all, the 2023 second-round pick recorded 13 sacks in 2025. He's only 24 years old, so he'd likely be hard to pry out of Los Angeles. However, Tuipulotu will be a free agent at the end of this season. If the Chargers don't have any plans to re-sign him, it'd be a logical move to see what they can get for him.

15. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Potential landing spots: Broncos, Vikings, Seahawks

Dallas Goedert PHI • TE • #88 TAR 35 REC 26 REC YDs 258 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The veteran tight end is a solid pass catcher. Goedert signed a one-year, $7 million contract extension with the Eagles back in March and is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. If they can get more for him now than the compensatory selection they'll eventually receive if he signs elsewhere, it'd be a solid move for Howie Roseman. Goedert is also no stranger to playing on the big stage, suiting up in 13 playoff games over the course of his career and catching 56 balls for 595 yards and five touchdowns.

14. Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Potential landing spots: Bengals, Vikings, Giants

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • #20 Att 66 Yds 224 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The Jets have been adamant that they won't move Hall before the deadline, but many will still inquire. That's especially true after the Week 9 loss to Kansas City that dropped them to 2-7 on the season. In that defeat, Hall led the team with 15 carries and rushed for 61 yards. That 4.1 yards-per-carry average was mirrored by fellow back Braelon Allen, who finished with 33 yards on eight carries. When Hall was sidelined the previous five games with an injury, Allen shined in the starting role, which should make Hall expendable at the right price. While Hall is more of a luxury piece on New York's roster, he'd be a bellcow back on most other rosters and could be the missing piece for contenders that are looking for some backfield help.

13. Amani Hooker, S, Titans

Potential landing spots: Bills, Commanders

Hooker has been putting together a career year with Tennessee so far. The veteran safety has five interceptions through seven games, which already ties his career high. He's also on pace to set career marks in total tackles and pass breakups. Before the bye week, Hooker showed his worth to a secondary with a three-interception performance against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 8. Through seven games, he's allowed a 71.3 passer rating against. Hooker, a fourth-round pick in 2019, may be one of the more underrated pieces at the deadline, but his playmaking ability shouldn't be overlooked. His knack for creating turnovers could prove to be huge for a playoff contender. The only thing that may hamper his trade market is his contract, as he's under team control through 2028, but his cap hits are $13.1 million and $16.3 million over the next two seasons. Strictly looking at his play, however, he's a playmaker.

12. Josh Downs, WR, Colts

Potential landing spots: Chiefs, Patriots, 49ers

Josh Downs IND • WR • #2 TAR 51 REC 30 REC YDs 330 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Downs has requested a trade out of Indianapolis, so he could be one of the names that actually gets moved before the deadline. The 2023 third-round pick out of UNC started to break out with an 803-yard sophomore season in 2024, but has quite made the leap most hoped he would to this point. Of course, part of that has been due to the Colts' continued issues at quarterback. He's shown the ability to create separation, and if he ends up on a team with better play under center, Downs could finally reach his ceiling. He's also set to be a free agent at the end of this season, so he may not cost much as a rental, making him attractive to a slew of receiver-needy teams.

11. Josh Sweat, EDGE, Cardinals

Potential landing spots: Cowboys, Packers, Bills

Sweat logged 12 sacks for the Cardinals in 2025, so he's shown a strong ability to disrupt the quarterback. Pass rushers are always going to be a sought-after piece at the deadline, and with Arizona under .500, it'd made sense for them to deal away Sweat before Tuesday. That's especially true considering he has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract (that runs through 2028) beyond this season. That means Sweat will likely seek a revised contract. Inking a soon-to-be 30-year-old pass rusher doesn't seem like the most pressing need for a still-rebuilding Cardinals squad. Sweat is also no stranger to playing in big games, notably recording 2.5 sacks in Philadelphia's win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

10. Budda Baker, S, Cardinals

Potential landing spots: Bills, Jaguars

Baker is signed through 2027 and will turn 31 in January. With Arizona sitting in last place in their division, it makes sense that this would be a player they'd look to move for future draft capital at the deadline. Baker would be a fascinating addition to any defense as he's such a versatile weapon. The safety can play deep as well as near the line of scrimmage and is good against the run. He's a four-time All-Pro, but has only played in one playoff game in his career. Landing with a playoff contender and making a postseason run could spark the veteran.

9. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

Potential landing spots: Chiefs, 49ers, Raiders

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 22 REC 10 REC YDs 117 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Thomas looked like he was going to be the latest LSU receiver to take the league by storm with his 1,200-yard rookie season in 2024. Since then, however, the former first-round pick has fallen off dramatically and has been at the center of trade rumors this cycle. That's especially after he played just 19 snaps in Jacksonville's Week 9 win over the Ravens. While Thomas's production has fallen, he's still only 24 years old, and we've seen him dominate in the NFL before. It's possible he simply needs a change of scenery to tap back into that rookie version of himself. If he does and lands with a team like Kansas City or San Francisco, he could help shift the balance of power in the Super Bowl race.

8. Khalil Mack, EDGE, Chargers

Potential landing spots: Bears, Bills, Cowboys

Los Angeles is going nowhere fast in 2026 as they sit in last place in the AFC West, which makes any veteran -- especially someone like Mack -- subject to a slew of trade rumors. The Chargers have reportedly been unwilling to engage in trade talks despite their lackluster start to the season, but reality needs to set in at some point. Mack is much more valuable to them as a trade chip than an edge defender on the field, especially as he's on a one-year deal. A team acquiring Mack would get a future Hall of Fame talent that is still able to pressure the quarterback in what could be the final chapter of his career.

7. Daniel Jones, QB, Colts

Potential landing spots: Vikings, Seahawks

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 60.4 YDs 1542 TD 5 INT 9 YD/Att 5.75 View Profile

Jones' name appearing in the rumor mill was a bit of a surprise, seeing as the Colts signed him to a two-year, $88 million extension. However, they should be exploring all of their options amid a 2-7 start and the recent firing of GM Chris Ballard. If they can get something for him and get out from under his contract, it could be a worthwhile endeavor. While Jones hasn't been able to recapture his magic from the first half of last season, he could be a solid option for a team like the Minnesota Vikings, who are dealing with an injury to Kyler Murray. Jones has familiarity with the organization as he spent time with them in 2024. If he ended up with Minnesota, he'd be one of the biggest wild cards of the second half of the season.

6. Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

Potential landing spots: Patriots, Vikings, Giants

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 175 Yds 689 TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

Baltimore is reportedly not expected to trade Henry before Tuesday's deadline, but his name has been in rumors. After all, the Ravens are last in the AFC North following their loss to the Jaguars, which dropped them to 4-5 on the season. The trade for Jacoby Brissett, alongside the hope that Lamar Jackson (fractured right thumb) could return late in the year, suggests they won't sell at the deadline, but it's not out of the realm of possibility they get a Godfather offer for Henry and have a serious conversation about moving him. Henry is set to turn 33 in January and is signed through 2027, but has no guaranteed money left on his deal beyond 2026. He could be more valuable to the franchise as a trade chip, and he'd be a remarkable addition to an RB-needy playoff contender for the stretch run.

5. Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Potential landing spots: Broncos, Vikings, Bengals

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 56 Yds 274 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

It does seem like the Eagles will listen to most players on the roster, but they're reportedly not looking to deal Barkley. Again, maybe that's simply because the right offer hasn't come across Howie Roseman's desk yet. Barkley is set to turn 30 years old this offseason, and injuries have started to pile up for the veteran back, so it'd make sense if they explored moving him, especially if they are on the verge of a reset following this 2026 season. Barkley would be one of the biggest midseason additions this cycle and, if he can stay healthy, completely changes the dynamic of how teams would defend whichever offense he'd end up on.

4. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

Potential landing spots: Chiefs, Raiders, 49ers

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #5 TAR 63 REC 43 REC YDs 527 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Wilson missed New York's Week 9 loss to the Chiefs due to a concussion, so teams looking to deal for him would have to be comfortable with his status going forward. That said, Wilson is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL and would become a superstar if he fell in the right situation. Despite having lackluster QB play throughout his career, Wilson has three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. He'd be a No. 1 option in most offenses and take any unit he'd land with to a new level. The question is whether or not the Jets would actually move Wilson. Despite plenty of speculation, they're reportedly not interested in dealing him. That said, if a team comes to them with a massive offer, at 2-7, they'd have to consider it.

3. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Raiders

Potential landing spots: Cowboys, Lions, Bills

The Raiders already traded Crosby once -- dealing him to the Ravens this offseason before the trade was nullified due to his physical -- so they could absolutely trade him again. Crosby is one of the league's top pass rushers and would be an all-in move for any team pulling off a blockbuster to trade for him. He won't come cheap, but Crosby is a disruptive force off the edge, which is immensely valuable come the postseason. The 29-year-old -- who is signed through 2028 -- dramatically improves any defense.

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

Potential landing spots: Vikings, Broncos, Bengals

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 148 Yds 610 TD 8 FL 3 View Profile

Taylor didn't exactly make an exclamation point in Indy's Week 9 loss to the Cowboys to convince teams to go out and trade for him. He rushed for just 46 yards on 13 carries, while catching five of his six targets for 18 yards. That said, we all know that Taylor is one of the best backs in the NFL when he's firing on all cylinders. The Colts are about to hit the full reset button this offseason after falling flat with a 2-7 record so far in 2027. Taylor no longer fits their timeline and is better served as a trade chip to get assets rather than compete in the current moment. Taylor is a complete back who could have a Christian McCaffrey-like impact, whether he was traded to the 49ers or to whichever team can acquire him.

1. Kirk Cousins, QB, Raiders

Potential landing spots: Vikings, Seahawks

Kirk Cousins LV • QB • #8 CMP% 63.6 YDs 2124 TD 19 INT 5 YD/Att 7.51 View Profile

The Raiders have reportedly not received any calls about Cousins, nor are they interested in trading him. I wouldn't be surprised if that changed, however, with teams at least checking in on his availability before Tuesday's deadline. Las Vegas has Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft, waiting in the wings. The club has been diligent in his development, but they'll have to turn the keys over to him at some point. If they believe that he's ready, it makes sense to ship out Cousins for future assets. If they do come to that realization, Cousins landing with a team like the Vikings -- whom he played for from 2018 to 2023 -- it'd flip the NFC North on its head. He'd be an upgrade over Kyler Murray -- who is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring injury -- and complement the best defense in the NFL. Minnesota would be taken even more seriously as a Super Bowl threat.