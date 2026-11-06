After a 2-2 start, the Pittsburgh Steelers head into their bye week with a 6-2 record and sole possession of first place in the AFC North division.

More impressive than Pittsburgh's record is how the Steelers have gotten here. The Steelers' defense is currently third in the NFL in points allowed (they haven't allowed a touchdown in seven quarters). The offensive line is coming into its own. Jaylen Warren is having a breakout season (and his backup, Rico Dowdle, is making an impact as well). Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary throwing touch.

Pittsburgh might already have all the pieces it needs to end its nine-year drought without a playoff win. But if they really want to give themselves a shot at getting to the Super Bowl, the Steelers should try to acquire a receiver before the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline.

The Steelers have gotten considerable production from rookie Germie Bernard, and they continue to get production in the passing game from tight ends Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth. Warren and Dowdle have helped, too. Those players have helped mask the issue, but eventually, the Steelers' lack of weaponry at receiver will be exposed — most likely in the playoffs.

Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman's injuries, plus DK Metcalf's struggles, have once again put the Steelers in the market for a receiver. Here are four potential trades the Steelers should try to make at the deadline.

Trade 1

Steelers receive: Ladd McConkey, 2027 fifth-round pick

Ladd McConkey, 2027 fifth-round pick Chargers receive: Roman Wilson, 2027 second-round pick

It's possible that the Steelers wouldn't have to part with Wilson in this scenario, but if the Chargers want a replacement for McConkey, it would likely be Wilson, who had success at Michigan with Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers also probably don't want to part with McConkey, a former 1,000-yard receiver who is still playing on his rookie contract. However, getting another receiver — in addition to a second-round pick — could be enough for the Chargers to move McConkey.

Pittsburgh surely doesn't want to part with a second-round pick. With Rodgers retiring, the Steelers will continue their pursuit to find a long-term quarterback in 2027 and will want as many draft picks as possible to improve their odds at finding that player in next year's draft. That's where the fifth-round pick comes into play, as it somewhat softens the blow of losing a second-rounder.

McConkey's arrival will help soften the blow, too. He's a young, talented receiver who could make an immediate impact in Pittsburgh's offense. He's also affordable and would still be under contract for the 2027 season.

Trade 2

Steelers receive: Brian Thomas Jr., 2027 fifth-round pick

Brian Thomas Jr., 2027 fifth-round pick Jaguars receive: 2027 second-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

A former Pro Bowler, Thomas has spent most of the 2026 season languishing on the Jaguars' bench. He would benefit from a fresh start, and the Jaguars may decide to give it to him ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for a high draft pick.

This is a good trade for the Steelers on multiple fronts. In Thomas, they'd be getting a 6-foot-2, 209-pound playmaker that would help open things up for Metcalf and give Rodgers another big red zone target. The Steelers wouldn't have to part with Wilson.

The big question is whether the Jaguars would trade Thomas to a team they will face later this year (Jacksonville will host Pittsburgh in Week 14) and possibly again in the playoffs. They might be compelled to do so if the compensation is right.

Trade 3

Steelers receive: Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Browns receive: 2027 fourth-round pick

The biggest challenge here would be the Browns' likely preference to trade Jeudy to a non-divisional team. However, the Browns did show last year (when they traded Joe Flacco to Cincinnati) that they will make an in-season trade with a division rival. It also helps that the Steelers and Browns are done playing each other this season barring a playoff matchup.

Like Thomas, Jeudy is a former Pro Bowler who needs a change of scenery. He's just two years removed from catching 90 passes for 1,229 yards, which he did on a Browns team that won just three games.

Trade 4

Steelers receive: Josh Downs

Josh Downs Colts receive: 2027 third-round pick

This is a pretty clean trade. The Steelers strengthen their receiving corps by adding Downs, and the Colts get another decently high draft pick for their rebuild. It's a win-win for both teams.

There are some possible issues, however, starting with the Steelers possibly being in a bidding war for Downs, who is good but probably isn't worth more than a third-round pick. However, it only takes one team to drive up the price.

Indianapolis' expectations in a trade for Downs should be tempered because of the fact that he is slated to enter free agency after the season. He'd essentially be a rental for whoever gets him.

From Pittsburgh's perspective, this is a good trade despite having to give up a third-round pick. The Steelers wouldn't have to part with any of their receivers and would be getting a proven slot receiver who has 228 career receptions.