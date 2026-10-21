The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, and you're probably familiar with a few names that may or may not be on the trade block. Pass rushers Khalil Mack and Josh Sweat could be on the move. Fans are interested to see what happens with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and maybe Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is shipped off to a contender.

The trade chatter is usually more entertaining than the deals that actually take place before that Nov. 10 deadline, but we've been surprised before. Remember when the Jaguars sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019? Or when the Carolina Panthers dealt running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022? Those two players definitely needed a change of scenery. Who are some current NFL stars who could use one as well?

Below, we will break down five players who more than likely won't be dealt at the trade deadline but whom we would like to see moved. Let's begin with a star running back.

1. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor is still one of the best running backs in the NFL, but his Indianapolis Colts are struggling. Indy just lost to the previously winless Titans, which led to the firing of general manager Chris Ballard on Monday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has really struggled this season. He threw for 269 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on Sunday while registering a QBR of 24.5. Jones is averaging 215.0 passing yards per game and has thrown four touchdowns compared to six interceptions. At what point do you consider throwing Anthony Richardson back in the lineup?

Taylor, on the other hand, has racked up 655 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns through the first six games of the season. He just became the fastest player to reach 8,000 career rushing yards since Adrian Peterson, and he should be carrying the rock for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Where could he fit? Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings

2. Titans DT Jeffery Simmons

Jeffery Simmons has been the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL for two seasons now. The casual fan probably doesn't see much Titans football on "RedZone," but Simmons is a one-man wrecking crew for a terrible team.

Simmons led all defensive tackles with 11.0 sacks and 17 tackles for loss last season, which earned him first-team All-Pro honors. He's on a similar trajectory this year, having recorded 4.0 sacks and six tackles for loss through six weeks.

Simmons got to the quarterback twice this past Sunday in Indy, and logged SEVEN pressures from the interior. On the first play from scrimmage of the second half, he stripped Jonathan Taylor of the ball and recovered it himself.

Simmons is the longest-tenured Titan and the emotional leader of this team. He just signed a three-year, $105.8 million extension four months ago. It doesn't seem likely that he's moved, but Simmons would be talked about like one of the best players in the NFL if he were wrecking games for a contender.

Where could he fit? Chicago Bears, New England Patriots

3. Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-6, and there's little hope this team can turn it around. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat — the same could be said for head coach Jim Harbaugh — and now, injuries are beginning to mount. If quarterback Justin Herbert couldn't figure it out with Ladd McConkey, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt healthy, what's it going to look like with all of them out/injured?

Herbert leads the NFL in interceptions this year with eight and is averaging a career-low 190.2 passing yards per game. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to start a season 0-6 while throwing an interception with at least two sacks taken in each game. It's been a disaster.

Justin Herbert is not Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. He can't be leading the Chargers in rushing yards like he did against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and he can't power a team to success by himself. Herbert needs a more comfortable situation — maybe one that includes a Brian Flores defense and Justin Jefferson.

Where could he fit? Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Cardinals S Budda Baker

Budda Baker has been a star for the Arizona Cardinals ever since he was selected No. 36 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Washington. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie — the first of what have turned into eight Pro Bowl appearances. Not many players have made 1,000 tackles before age 30. Just Bobby Wagner, Roquan Smith, Luke Kuechly, Lavonte David, Ray Lewis, Fred Warner and ... Budda Baker.

Baker is still a stud, as evidenced by the Cardinals' upset win over the Rams on Sunday. He recorded six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed. He stopped at least one touchdown from being scored, and he was effective in blitzing the quarterback and stopping the running backs. Someone come get him.

Where could he fit? Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby

We thought Maxx Crosby got the change of scenery he was after in March, when the Baltimore Ravens agreed to send two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for their star pass rusher. However, the Ravens backed out of the deal after their doctors allegedly found something worrisome during their in-person physical.

Crosby is one of the most aggressive and well-rounded pass rushers in the NFL. Not only does he get after quarterbacks, having recorded four double-digit sack seasons, including in 2025, but he plays a high percentage of defensive snaps each year and is effective against the run as well. No player has recorded more tackles for loss (135) since Crosby was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

I don't know if Crosby still wants out of Vegas. Maybe he viewed the canceled trade as divine intervention signaling he was always meant to don the silver and black. The Raiders are more competitive this year than they have been in quite some time, but I would still like to see Crosby on a winning team.

Where could he fit? Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions