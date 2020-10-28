Carlos Dunlap might be on the move soon, just as he had hoped. The veteran pass rusher has left nothing to the imagination when it comes to just how disgruntled he is with the Cincinnati Bengals, doing all he can to get traded before the Nov. 3 deadline. He might get his wish, with the Bengals reportedly telling Dunlap to stay away from the team facility as they work to facilitate a trade of some sort -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- pushing closer an end to his tenure in Cincy.

Dunlap has been on a social media campaign recently to further his attempts at forcing the Bengals' hand, going so far as to post an image of a whiteboard within the facility that shows the defensive pass rush rotations. He'd follow that up by posting what amounts to a real estate ad on Twitter that saw him attempting to locate a buyer for his Cincinnati home.

Both have since been deleted, but the intended damage was done.

"[Approximately] 6000 sqft city view with huge balcony," he wrote. "Four bedroom. 4.5 bathroom in one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds!

"Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished!"

Despite it all, the Bengals didn't list him among their inactives when they took on the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. He'd play in only 12 defensive snaps and had one quarterback hit with no tackles and no sacks. The reduced playing time on Sunday is a microcosm of what has Dunlap so upset in 2020 -- namely a demotion in the pass rush rotation and changed role under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. He's also struggling to produce when on the field though, which could also be attributable to his fury with the Bengals, having only one sack and 18 combined tackles in seven games.

The 31-year-old did deliver a robust nine-sack season in 2019, however, and teams who need help at the defensive edge will at least try to find out the Bengals asking price for Dunlap. It's been reported the Detroit Lions were interested, per Dan Graziano of ESPN, before sending a conditional sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Everson Griffen.

Dunlap has been a stalwart on the Bengals defense to now, a former second-round pick in 2010 who's spent his entire NFL career in Cincinnati. That will likely change soon for the two-time Pro Bowler, as the Bengals field calls to facilitate the exit he wants so desperately.