The Washington Commanders should be considered a buyer ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. It order to acquire a key player, they are apparently willing to possibly part ways with former first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

Washington has recently assessed potential interest for Forbes, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. A 2023 first-round pick, Forbes is a currently a backup for the Commanders. He has one interception in five games this season. Last year, Forbes had one interception while making six starts in 14 games.

Forbes enjoyed a highly successful college career at Mississippi State. Twice, he led the nation in interceptions and interception returns for touchdowns. In three seasons, Forbes picked of 14 passes and returned six of those for scores.

Rest assured that several teams will be interested in trading for the 23-year-old Forbes. Among those who may pursue a trade for Forbes include the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

Baltimore is off to a 6-3 start, but it is currently dead last in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

The Bengals' defense is 15th in the league in that department, but they have been dreadful this year on third down and in the red zone. Cornerback help would certainly help them get off the field on possession downs, as well as inside their own 20-yard-line. It's possible the Bengals could trade rookie receiver Jermaine Burton -- who was a healthy scratch during Sunday's win over the Raiders -- in a trade involving Forbes.

The Cardinals, by virtue of their three-game winning streak, have also made themselves a possible buyer at the deadline. They have become a legitimate contender to win the NFC West, but in order to do so, they'll need better play from a secondary that is currently 24th in the league in passing yards allowed and 21st in interceptions recorded.

Look for each of these teams -- and a few others -- to possibly be in the mix to acquire Forbes before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.