The Washington Commanders have landed a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback prior to the trade deadline. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Washington is acquiring Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans will receive a third-round pick, fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, while the Saints send the Commanders Lattimore and a fifth-round pick, per Jones.

Lattimore, who turned 28 in May, has three more years remaining on his current contract, including 2024. He has recorded 30 combined tackles and two passes defensed in seven games played this season. Injury issues are a legitimate concern, as Lattimore hasn't played a full season since 2018. The Saints were expected to consider selling pieces after a 2-7 start, which led to the firing of head coach Dennis Allen on Monday.

The Commanders enter Week 10 with the No. 5 pass defense in the NFL, but their core of Benjamin St-Juste, Mike Sainristil and Noah Igbinoghene could be upgraded. There is also trade speculation centered around Washington's former first-round pick in cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., who could be moved on Tuesday as well.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters is looking to buy at the trade deadline with his squad off to a surprising 7-2 start. NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels leads the No. 3 offense in the league through nine weeks, but an upgrade on defense is necessary if Washington wants to contend vs. compete.