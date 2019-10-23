NFL Trade Deadline: Cowboys' Jerry Jones isn't interested in making blockbuster trade in 2019

The Dallas Cowboys broke their usual rank in 2018 and sent a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for Amari Cooper, a move that followed a 3-4 start that threatened to skin their season to the bone. After one additional hiccup that pushed them to 3-5 on the year, the decision to acquire Cooper paid off like a slot machine on the final nickel separating you from absolute poverty, with the jackpot helping the Cowboys rattle off seven wins in the second half of season to finish 10-6 and the NFC East crown.

They'd go on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card before losing in the NFC Divisional Round to the Los Angeles Rams, but Cooper landed a third Pro Bowl nod for his career and all who said the Cowboys were fleeced while praising the Philadelphia Eagles for giving up a third-round pick for Golden Tate in what turned out to be a half-season -- and unimpactful -- half-season rental, driving home just how wise owner Jerry Jones and Co. were to strike the deal for Cooper.

Cooper remains in line to land a mega-extension from the Cowboys, and his production since arriving more than justifies it.

While there are still areas of improvement as they sit at 4-3 on the heels of gutting the aforementioned Eagles and smearing them all over primetime television in Week 7, don't expect another blockbuster trade from the Cowboys in 2019. With the NFL trade deadline of Oct. 29 approaching, Jones sees no reason to mortgage the future to save the day like he was forced to one year ago.

"I think probably knowing that we had at this time last year, in the vicinity, we had an idea we might be getting to talk about Amari," Jones said days ahead of the trade deadline, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "Based on what we have a sense of that you might look at, I don't see the likelihood that it was anywhere the likelihood. Matter of fact, probably not even in the same universe as likelihood we would do something like Amari or frankly anything close to that."

Allow me to translate for you: there will be no mega-trades being made by the Cowboys this season, barring an offer they simply can not refuse from another team.

There are players on the roster currently they could potentially get value for, along with some elite talent they could acquire that would truly put them over the top, but there are variables working against the Cowboys want of giving up the bank to secure of the latter. Aside from the aforementioned plucking of the Eagles to take lone ownership of the top spot in the division, none of the injuries to key players are long-term, and will likely be healed by the coming bye week. They'll also get a chance at determining if they're ready to return rookie offensive lineman Connor McGovern (pec) from injured reserve, and/or wideout Noah Brown.

The biggest blow at the moment is the loss of veteran flex defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford to injured reserve with a hip injury that required surgery to repair, along with having lost backup safety and special teams ace Kavon Frazier to IR with a torn pec. They believe they have enough talent in-house to resolve those issues, and although they could stand to upgrade their defensive interior and the depth therein -- any move made would likely be of the more reasonable type.

An example would be a late-round pick to reacquire Jack Crawford from the torpedoed Atlanta Falcons, after having lost the talented defensive lineman to North Georgia in free agency a few seasons ago.

Those are the types of moves, if any, the Cowboys would be interested in making. Their three-game losing streak was fueled mostly by injury and execution issues, with the bye week set to fix the first issue and the second one seemingly now behind them. The front office is always looking to improve, but they're not drowning in 2019, and therefore don't need a savior like Cooper this time around.

Maybe just another lifeguard or two on duty, at best, to keep them from venturing back into the deep end as the season flows along.