At 2-5 on the season following a Week 8 loss to the Bills in Buffalo, the New England Patriots could be looking at themselves in the mirror on Tuesday with the NFL trade deadline upon them. With the division race likely too far out of reach and the deep playoff run they've grown accustomed to over the last 20 years likely not in the cards for 2020, Bill Belichick could elect to ship off parts of his current club to help facilitate the rebuild going forward.

One of the biggest trade chips that Belichick has in his hoodie is reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. The 30-year-old has been the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline and it appears that New England has a pretty steep asking price for clubs trying to pry him out of Foxborough. GMs that have called the Patriots about Gilmore were told that the price to acquire him would be a first-round pick and a player, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

That's quite the haul the Patriots would be getting back for Gilmore if a team is willing to meet their demands, which does fall into similar compensation to deals we've seen in the past. Just last year, the Los Angeles Rams acquired star corner Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars in exchange for two first-rounders (2020. 2021), and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

That deal is worth bringing up because Gilmore finds himself in a similar situation to Ramsey, who was signed through the 2020 season at the time, contractually. Gilmore also has one more year left on his contract, but will likely be looking for a new deal next offseason that brings him up to par with the rest of the elite corners in the league. That means if a team does pull the trigger to acquire him, they do so knowing that they'd also probably have to hand him a new deal at some point. Of course, because Ramsey was 24 years old at the time of the trade last year, his price is going to be significantly higher than any deal revolving around Gilmore, who will be 31 at around the start of the 2021 campaign. With that in mind, a first-rounder may be a bit too rich for some teams, but it's certainly a worthwhile starting point for the Patriots in talks.

The 2020 trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.