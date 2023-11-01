The New York Jets did not make any big moves by the trade deadline, despite rumors that they would be dealing, but that doesn't mean they weren't making calls.

General manager Joe Douglas was asked about the lack of moves, and clarified that they did have conversations, but nothing came of them.

"We made a lot of calls on a lot of different positions," Douglas said (via the team's official website). "But it takes two to tango. We made a lot of calls, but we didn't get a lot of deals done."

New York's lone trade was sending wide receiver Mecole Hardman back to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he also played from 2019 to 2022. In return, the Jets received a 2025 sixth-round pick from Kansas City. They gave give the Chiefs a 2025 seventh-round selection as part of the deal.

Hardman was not a major part of the team's offense, with just one catch for six yards in 28 snaps over five games. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets this season.

Ahead of the deadline, running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Carl Lawson were two Jets players rumored to be available. Both ended up staying and Douglas said they are two key players he feels the team will need as the season progresses.

"Those guys are great teammates and players," Douglas said. "I have a feeling we're going to need those guys a lot down the stretch. They're assets to this team and we're glad they're here. Seven games in, we're 4-3 and there's a lot in front of us. At the end of the day, we did what we felt was best for our team and we're excited about the guys we have."

The 4-3 Jets are in third place in the AFC East. They are coming off three big wins, defeating the Denver Broncos 31-21, followed by a 20-14 win over Philadelphia Eagles, which marked the defending NFC champion's first loss of the season, and last week they beat the New York Giants in overtime, 13-10.

While the Jets have had clear struggles, they are still able to get the victories and are setting themselves up as a possible playoff team. They certainly could have used some extra help, specifically on the offensive line, but clearly there was no deal right for both sides and with a limited number of offensive linemen available, it was always a stretch to acquire one.

The Jets will next face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.