NFL trade deadline: Lions' Darius Slay reportedly drawing interest from cornerback-needy teams

The Detroit Lions have received calls regarding the availability of cornerback Darius Slay according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter acknowledged that it would take a lot for Detroit to part with Slay, but cornerback-needy teams may be willing to pony up.

Although not specifically mentioned in the article, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have been two teams in search of cornerback aid.

The Lions have already traded starting safety Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks. It was a move that was not well-received within the home locker room. In fact, Slay himself tweeted that it was some "bull ----" and "this one hit me bra." He expanded on those remarks later.

"It basically say it don't matter who you is," he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "No matter how much you put in, at the end of the day it's a business so that's how I just look at it. Nobody's safe, in my opinion... Shoot, team captain, so I mean, for that to happen it's kind of crazy but I guess that's the business part of it. That was crazy, though,"

Slay, 28, has made two Pro Bowl appearances. He was also named a First Team All Pro in 2017. The Georgia native was a second round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Since that point in time, he has accumulated 306 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, 18 interceptions and 94 pass deflections. In 2019, he has recorded 16 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception.

The 2020 season is the final year of a four year deal he signed in July of 2016. Slay will likely seek a new deal in the not-too-distant future. Spotrac projects a four year deal worth an average of $15.4 million annually.

Detroit has had some tough breaks in the first half of the season. Their 2-3-1 record could have been much improved if a few calls had gone their way. Losers of their last three games, the Lions face a pivotal decision to either stay the course or trade away assets.

The cornerback trade market has already been active. Marcus Peters was shipped to Baltimore while Jalen Ramsey was acquired by the Rams. Chris Harris of the Broncos and Aqib Talib of the Rams are other cornerbacks that have been mentioned as being available.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. Follow along with all of the latest trade rumors on the CBS Sports tracker!