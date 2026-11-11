The fourth-most active trade deadline in NFL history is complete. Teams completed 18 in-season moves by the time the clock struck 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday as they positioned themselves for postseason runs and rebuilds. The biggest blockbusters that defined the deadline sent star defensive tackles to Super Bowl contenders and quarterback help to sputtering offenses, and those should prove with time to be the most impactful deals of the year.

Some moves that occurred well in advance of the deadline have already paid dividends. Jeffery Simmons, for instance, is already a difference-maker for the Chicago Bears and was integral in their building a four-game winning streak. Others delivered mixed results, as is the case with the Quenton Nelson and Joey Porter Jr. deals since both players are dealing with injuries early in their tenures with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, respectively. As for those that flew in just ahead of the deadline, the next few weeks will determine which teams won or lost their trades.

Trades are about more than just coming away with more talent than the other team involved. Evaluating the impact of a transaction comes down to specific team needs, the capital sent back in return and how the move addresses short-term contention prospects and long-term roster outlooks.

With those factors in mind, below are all 18 in-season trades ranked from most to least impactful.

1. Vikings acquire QB Kirk Cousins

There was one missing piece in Minnesota that, if found, could turn the Vikings into a force to be reckoned with in the Super Bowl race. It took until the last minute, but they found it. Kirk Cousins promises to give the Vikings the offensive lift they need to capitalize on their league-best defense. This year has been a renaissance for the 38-year-old who is on pace to threaten for his first 40-touchdown season. That late-career surge and his familiarity with the offense in Minnesota should allow him to step right into action and help the Vikings avoid the tight, low-scoring battles of the campaign's first nine weeks and start blowing opponents out. His arrival ought to also unlock Justin Jefferson and turn him back into the superstar-level producer he is meant to be.

2. Bears acquire DT Jeffery Simmons

There is a strong case to be made that Jeffery Simmons is the best in-season acquisition, because he already proved to be a game-changer for the Bears. The impacts of the other trade deadline moves are speculative, while Simmons' is known. He wreaked all kinds of havoc over his first two games in the middle of the Chicago defensive line, was paramount in the Bears' win over the Seahawks and was one of the few reasons why they survived their five-turnover disaster on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 9. The three-time All-Pro turned the defense into a significant asset overnight. That is a transformational impact that will help this team maximize its potential with Caleb Williams leading the charge on the other side of the ball.

3. Jaguars acquire DT Jordan Davis

The Jaguars were one of just two teams to trade a first-round pick. They also packaged a 2029 second-rounder to land Jordan Davis. It was a high price, but that was to be expected, since Davis is a franchise-building block who signed a contract extension with the Eagles earlier this year and will be under team control for three years beyond this one. The trade should pay dividends both straight away and over the long term as the Jaguars step into their championship-contention window. It was about as big of a swing as Jacksonville could have made in the wake of the torn quad that knocked DaVon Hamilton out for the year. They did not just replace Hamilton; they upgraded.

4. Jaguars acquire S Jessie Bates III

The impact Jessie Bates III delivers to the Jaguars' defense in 2026 might be even greater than that of Davis, but he checks in one spot lower in the rankings because of the potential short-term nature of his stay in Jacksonville. The star safety is in the final year of his contract and may turn out to be a rental. If that is all he is, then the secondary will enjoy every minute of his half season in town, because as a three-time All-Pro, there are few defensive backfield stalwarts as talented as he is. Bates elevates the starting lineup but also minimizes the impact of losing Eric Murray for the season due to an elbow issue. Pass defense has been one of the few knocks against the otherwise elite Jaguars, as they rank 22nd in slowing teams down through the air. This helps immensely in that regard.

5. Bills acquire S Amani Hooker

Amani Hooker is tied for the league lead in interceptions and already has five takeaways for the second time in three years. That kind of turnover prowess in the defensive backfield through 2028 is worth spending a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick. The Titans captain has allowed a passer rating of just 79.3 this season, which is his best mark since his rookie season in 2019. For a Bills team that scores at will and just needs its defense to hold up its end of the bargain, Hooker's arrival raises the floor and the ceiling. Safety was a need after the Bills released C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and they filled it in an emphatic way.

6. 49ers acquire DT DeForest Buckner

The 49ers' reunion with DeForest Buckner addressed a serious deficiency on the defensive line, where injuries once again reared their ugly heads. Alfred Collins and CJ West remain on injured reserve, and Gracen Halton just suffered a season-ending ankle fracture in Buckner's first game back in the Bay Area. San Francisco can seemingly never have enough playmakers amid its never-ending injury woes. Bringing Buckner back was more than just insurance, though. It is a step up in the trenches, which will aid the NFC West leaders as they pursue a championship.

7. Giants acquire QB J.J. McCarthy

Jaxson Dart's season is over, but the Giants' campaign is far from done. Even though the J.J. McCarthy trade did not make all the sense in the world when it happened, it has aged phenomenally, with the third-year quarterback stepping up as a commendable replacement for the injured starter. McCarthy is 2-0 as a starter and is playing the best football of his career (albeit in a small sample size) and has done nothing but keep the Giants comfortably in first place in the NFC East. This is not a long-term answer for New York since Dart will reclaim the No. 1 job next year, but if it allows the Giants to win the division and flip McCarthy -- or keep him as a renowned backup -- then it is a massive victory in the face of unfortunate circumstances.

8. Ravens acquire QB Jacoby Brissett

The jury is out on whether Jacoby Brissett can keep the Ravens afloat until Lamar Jackson returns from thumb surgery. On one hand, he has been a premier backup for years and should be far more capable of directing the ball in the way of Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry than Joe Fagnano was in his spot start. But on the other hand, the Cardinals benched him before they moved on from him. This was a desperation trade for the Ravens that, if it pays off, will result in them remaining on the fringes of postseason contention. If Brissett is nothing more than a bottom-tier starter, though, Baltimore can kiss this season goodbye.

9. Seahawks acquire G Quenton Nelson

Quenton Nelson underwent a minor knee procedure to remove loose bodies in his knee, which is a hiccup in his young Seahawks tenure and slightly downgrades the value of the trade. The expectation should be for Nelson to return within a couple of weeks and play at an All-Pro level. But he did not impress in his debut in Seattle, will miss at least some time, and is set to become a free agent at the end of the year, so the amount of time he spends making a real impact in the trenches could be slim when it is all said and done. The Seahawks need his supreme blocking ability in the lineup to help jump-start their dormant run game.

10. Cowboys acquire CB Joey Porter Jr.

When he is on the field, Joey Porter Jr. is a lockdown corner for the Cowboys. But he missed his first game upon arrival in Dallas with an illness and missed time over the last two weeks with an ankle issue, and it is not as if the middling defense was all that much better overall in the four games he did play to date. Unless Jerry Jones re-signs Porter in the offseason -- and that seems like a stretch given Porter's demands and Jones' typical unwillingness to pay a premium to keep free agents -- this will be a rental situation. A rental with trouble staying on the field. It looks clear that the Cowboys were more than just a standout cornerback away from figuring things out on defense.

11. Chiefs acquire WR Josh Downs

Kansas City would have had no excuse for coming away from the trade deadline without a wide receiver. Chiefs wideouts account for just 46.0% of the team's receiving yards, which is the second-lowest rate in the NFL. Josh Downs could help take some of the pressure off the tight end group and running back Kenneth Walker III in the receiving department and perhaps free up Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to become greater big-play threats. In order for the Chiefs to truly be back to their Super Bowl-contending ways, they have to be more balanced on offense. Downs' arrival, at the very least, will not hurt in their quest for more passing production.

12. Ravens acquire C Cam Jurgens

The Ravens were in a tough spot at center when Tyler Linderbaum left in free agency and found their answer in early October when they made a play for Cam Jurgens, a two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion who was part of the Eagles' legendary run at offensive line. Early returns on the trade are underwhelming, though. Jurgens is already up to 16 pressures allowed this year and was hit with multiple penalties in the early going, which is no recipe for success in an offense that has churned through quarterbacks behind him. Some of the troubles can be chalked up to the underwhelming guard play next to him, though.

13. 49ers acquire WR Keenan Allen

A rash of injuries devastated San Francisco's wide receiver group over the first half of the season and emphasized the need for even more bodies in what went from a deep group to a thin one in short order. When Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. are healthy, Keenan Allen projects as an ideal third option for MVP-contending quarterback Brock Purdy. He was the top-producing receiver in Indianapolis on a per-game basis, so he clearly still has something to give in the latter stages of his career. Expect Allen to command a sizable role in the immediate future before potentially giving way to De'Zhaun Stribling when he returns from injured reserve and serving as a depth piece and ready-made starter when his number is called.

14. Texans acquire WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

When the Texans took a shot on Marvin Harrison Jr., it made all the sense in the world. Their wide receiver group needed a No. 2 receiver to step up; the Cardinals were clearly out on him as part of their future, and he has tons of experience working with C.J. Stroud dating back to their time together at Ohio State. There is still time for him to turn his career around, especially since he remains under contract through 2028. But even with a touchdown in one of his first three games in Houston, Harrison has done little to command a consistent role. The Texans may have given up a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder for someone who will remain behind Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell in the pecking order.

15. Broncos acquire LB Daiyan Henley

The Broncos should feel great about taking a starting inside linebacker away from a division rival, even if it came at the cost of two draft picks. Daiyan Henley projects to step back from his starting job with the Chargers and assume a rotational role behind Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, so he will be a premier second-string option at the position on an already stout defense. This is the kind of move that will fly under the radar so long as Henley plays off the bench, but one that makes a rich unit even richer and gives Denver meaningful depth on the road to a deep playoff run.

16. Lions acquire S Andre Cisco

The NFL's worst pass defense is a little less bleak now than it was before the Andre Cisco trade, but the move might not move the needle enough to make a meaningful difference in the Lions' inability to keep opponents off the field. Cisco can step into the lineup next to Brian Branch, but this has the look of more of a depth addition as Detroit awaits the return of Kerby Joseph. The latter's insertion back into action will do far more to improve upon the Lions' 260.9 passing yards allowed per game than Cisco. Joseph will either be activated by Nov. 17 or shut down for the rest of the year. In that sense, the Cisco move makes plenty of sense. But the Lions would, of course, prefer not to rely on him as a starter.

17. Jaguars acquire DT Davon Godchaux

Had the Jaguars stopped at the Davon Godchaux trade, they would have plugged a hole on their defensive line with a space-eating run stopper and pulled off a one-for-one replacement for the injured DaVon Hamilton. Of course, they proceeded to land Davis hours later, thus reducing the importance of the Godchaux deal. In the end, this comes out as a depth addition on a defensive line that is in flux but one that should be among the league's best at defending the run. Jacksonville is in a tremendous spot as it surges toward the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

18. Ravens acquire OL Ryan Neuzil

It came as a surprise to see the Ravens make a last-minute move for another center, since they had already acquired one in Jurgens just over a month ago, but they landed Ryan Neuzil and pried him away from his starting job with the Falcons. Neuzil has ample experience at guard, so he could shift over to the left side of the line and replace John Simpson. He may also become the team's top reserve on the interior and one capable of playing at either guard spot or at center should he be thrust into action. Time will tell how the Ravens deploy him, and until then, the grade on the deal is incomplete.