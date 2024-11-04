Several NFL teams are running out of time to fix their obvious needs with the Nov. 5 trade deadline looming. The Ravens, Bills and Chiefs recently made moves to improve their rosters, but a host of other playoff hopefuls have yet to do the same.

More than a few teams need help at receiver, but Diontae Johnson's recent arrival in Baltimore, Buffalo's acquisition of Amari Cooper and Christian Kirk's season-ending injury have limited the remaining possible trade options. There are, however, several receivers who could still be dealt, including Giants wideout Darius Slayton.

With the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline just a day away, let's take a look at five obvious trades that should happen sometime over the next several days.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers: Wide receiver

The Steelers could use receiver help, although it appears Russell Wilson will get the most out of Pittsburgh's current corps that includes George Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson. If nothing else, the Steelers may still try to acquire receiver depth that can complement that trio.

One player who could fit the bill here is Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker Devin Duvernay, who is currently on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring three weeks ago. A two-time Pro Bowler as a returner, Duvernay had some modest success as a receiver during his four years in Baltimore, which recently improved its receiving corps by acquiring Johnson, a former Steeler.

Along with his versatility, Duvernay has one other quality the Steelers covet: speed. A high school state champion in the 100-meter dash, Duvernay recorded a time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard-dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

As far as other possible options, Pittsburgh got an up-close look at Slayton during Monday night's win over the Giants. Slayton caught four passes for 107 yards against Pittsburgh that included a 43-yard catch that set up a Giants score. Jets wideout Mike Williams, whom the Steelers saw the previous week, is another possible option.

4. Seattle Seahawks: Offensive line

After a 3-0 start, it appeared Seattle's re-built offensive line was fixed. But that early success was a mirage, as the unit has struggled during the team's recent 1-4 slide. Specifically, the right side of the Seahawks' line has simply not been up to par, with injuries playing a significant role.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith is thriving under first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, but a lack of pass protection has prevented Smith from having even more success. Better line play would surely aid Smith. It would also help open things up for Kenneth Walker III, who hasn't had a 100-yard game since Seattle's season-opening win over Denver.

Ironically, the Titans, a team that Seattle recently traded with, have a player who can help in this area. That player is interior lineman Daniel Brunskill, a veteran who has experience at tackle, center and guard. He also has extensive playoff experience dating back to his years with the 49ers.

While Brunskill is no longer a starter, Titans head coach Brian Callahan is still a big fan of his, so it's safe to wonder whether or not Tennessee would even consider trading him. But the Seahawks should at least do their due diligence and see if there's a chance to acquire a versatile lineman who has 56 career starts under his belt.

3. Dallas Cowboys: Running back

A recurring theme this season has been Jerry Jones defending himself for not doing more to bolster the Cowboys' backfield this past offseason. Specifically, Jones has taken heat for not pursuing Derrick Henry, who wanted to sign with Dallas but is instead enjoying an MVP-caliber year in Baltimore.

Jones would be wise to place a call to Panthers general manager Dan Morgan to gauge interest in a possible trade for running back Chuba Hubbard, who has been one of the NFL's most underrated players since entering the league back in 2021.

Only 25, Hubbard has been one of Carolina's lone bright spots this season. He's had a pair of 100-yard rushing performances, two other games with at least 92 yards and is averaging a very impressive 5.0 yards-per-carry. He's also caught 24 of 26 targets with a touchdown.

2. Houston Texans: Wide receiver

Stefon Diggs' season-ending injury has created a void the Texans will surely try to fill before the deadline. This won't be easy, however, as they are likely competing with several other teams to try to find the best-available receiver in what is a dwindling market.

The stock might be low, but the cupboard isn't entirely bare regarding receivers. Slayton is a possible option, along with Panthers veteran Adam Thielen. Another possible option is Williams, who hasn't panned out in New York and became expendable following the Davante Adams trade.

1. Detroit Lions: Edge rusher

It's no secret that Detroit has been in the market for an edge rushing since Aidan Hutchinson sustained an injury that will sideline him for the rest of the rest of the regular season. There have been reports that Hutchinson could possibly return for the Super Bowl, but for that to happen, the Lions need help at pass rusher in the interim.

A name that has been floated around is Za'Darius Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler who is in the middle of his second season with the Browns. Smith, after having a so-so 2023 season, has returned to form this year. His 5.5 sacks through eight games is more than double what the Lions' current leader in sacks has (Alim McNeill) with Hutchinson out. The Lions should see if the Browns (who recently traded Cooper to the Bills) would have interest in moving another notable player before the deadline.