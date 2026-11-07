Although the Baltimore Ravens have not yet moved any of their players ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, they did receive interest from other teams amid their slip to the bottom of the AFC North. One call they fielded came from their former coach's franchise.

New York Giants coach John Harbaugh would benefit from the addition of another running back to his offense, and according to ESPN, his front office inquired about a potential trade for Ravens ballcarrier Justice Hill. No deal is done, and it is unclear how receptive the Ravens were to the Giants' interest.

Hill has been the Ravens' second option behind superstar Derrick Henry for seven years and is clearly a valued member of the organization, because more than a half decade is a long time for a non-starting player to spend with one team. All but one of those years came with Harbaugh at the helm, so the coach's affinity for him is obvious.

The Giants could have made a push for a home-run trade, too, but there are no accounts of them seeking to acquire Henry. The Ravens are reportedly uninterested in trading him, anyway. Instead, Hill was and still may be the preferred target as they work to bolster a running back group that has been in flux all season.

Cam Skattebo, nursing a hamstring injury, is the primary weapon in New York but briefly fell out of favor with the coaching staff when he coughed up nearly as many fumbles as anyone else in the NFL over the first half of the season, which resulted in a one-week benching. Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary have all pitched into the running back committee, but Harris is no longer on the roster and Tracy is on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Considering Singletary is fourth on the team in carries, anyone who would join the roster ahead of the trade deadline would likely slot directly into the No. 2 role ahead of him.

If the Giants make a play for Hill, he would join a lengthy list of players to head to New York with experience under Harbaugh. The longtime Ravens coach brought seven players from his former job with him when he joined the Giants ahead of the 2026 season.

Players to follow Harbaugh from Ravens to Giants

(only those who appeared on active roster during regular season)

Under Harbaugh's tutelage, Hill averaged 209.2 rushing yards per season and logged eight touchdowns. He was nearly just as much of a receiving threat as a rushing option and added five scores through the air during that stretch. Hill was largely a passing-down back while Henry handled the lion's share of carries.