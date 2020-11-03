The Green Bay Packers are still trying to make a big splash at the trade deadline by acquiring a wide receiver, even though the organization is contemplating the risk at acquiring one of the top players on the market. Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Packers are still discussing acquiring Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller -- but there are disagreements in the organization about whether giving up a premium draft pick is worth the asset.

Fuller is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season. For the Packers to justify the deal, they would have to sign Fuller to a long-term extension to make giving up a high draft pick worthwhile. Fuller himself seemed to acknowledge his uncertain situation on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Texans have also indicated they won't sell at the trade deadline unless they get valuable draft picks for their players, despite sitting at 1-6 and third place in the AFC South (their win over the 1-6 Jaguars broke the tiebreaker for last). They also don't have a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, which the Texans traded to the Miami Dolphins in the Laremy Tunsil deal right before the start of the 2019 season.

"We will trade, but I mean, I've told you before, I'm not trading for peanuts," said Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel. "If they want to make a substantial offer, then we will consider it."

Texans owner Cal McNair also doesn't expect anything significant to go down on the trade front.

"No big moves," McNair said to KILT 610 Monday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "You'll see some little things that happened over the weekend. We like our players. We have a lot to play for. I am extremely optimistic. I don't believe in giving up. We won't. Our team won't. Ownership won't. Our coaches won't.

"We'll see where the season ends. This story on this season isn't written yet. We want to give our guys a chance."

Fuller recorded 31 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns this season, averaging a career high 15.8 yards per catch. He is one touchdown reception away from passing DeAndre Hopkins (21) for the most in franchise history by a player in their first 50 games. Fuller will also join Tyreek Hill as the only receivers in the NFL over the past two seasons with a touchdown reception in six of the first eight games of a season with a touchdown catch.