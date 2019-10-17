NFL Trade Deadline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly not interested in trading tight end O.J. Howard

As the Oct. 29 NFL trade deadline inches closer, it appears like you can cross O.J. Howard's name off the list of players possibly being dealt. The Buccaneers have no interest in trading their former first-round tight end, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Howard has been at the center of trade speculation due to his lack of involvement within the Buccaneers offense this season under head coach Bruce Arians. Through six games, the former Alabama product has just 13 receptions for 176 yards as receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been carrying the bulk of the work in the passing game. While Howard hasn't seen much production as a receiver himself, he has been on the field for 81.2% of the offensive snaps for Tampa this season, which is seventh highest on the team.

What also makes him a valuable asset to the Bucs is that he's relatively cheap at just a $3 million cap hit in 2019 and $3.5 million in 2020. Not only that, but he can be under team control through the 2021 season if they pick up his fifth year option and even beyond that if they utilize either the franchise or transition tag.

With that level of control, relatively cheap price and his overall talent, the Bucs would have to be blown away to mull an offer for Howard. At this point, it doesn't appear like they're even entertaining the thought.