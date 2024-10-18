The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, and this period of the year is usually more talk than transaction. However, that was not true last year. The Washington Commanders traded away both of their star pass rushers, the Minnesota Vikings added a Kirk Cousins replacement in Joshua Dobbs and the Seattle Seahawks scored Leonard Williams.

The October trade market has already been red hot, as Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and Cam Akers have already been dealt to new teams. There are plenty of other big names who could be traded in the coming weeks. Some are searching for changes of scenery, while others are players on the last year of their contracts that won't be re-signed by their current organization. Where will Haason Reddick end up? Could former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young be on the move?

Below, we will break down the top three players at each position who could be moved prior to the Nov. 5 deadline. It's important to note that a player being included on this list does not guarantee their team is looking to move them. This is speculating on potential moves that make sense.

QB

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 66.3 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.91 View Profile

Could Fields be traded again? Maybe. I'd be a little miffed if I led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 4-2 record while completing a career-high 66.3% of my passes and scoring 10 total touchdowns compared to one interception. Minshew could also be moved after he was benched for Aidan O'Connell. He's a borderline starter that didn't have the best situation in Vegas. Then, there's Young. I have a hard time believing the Carolina Panthers will trade him after mortgaging the future of the franchise for the former Alabama star. But, it's possible. It would probably be beneficial for him.

RB

Miles Sanders CAR • RB • #6 Att 30 Yds 98 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Chuba Hubbard is the No. 1 back in Carolina, and Jonathon Brooks is getting close to making his NFL debut. If you're looking for a running back to trade for, Sanders may top the list of targets. Herbert has received just eight carries this season, and would be better off playing for another team. He recorded north of 740 yards from scrimmage in two of his three full NFL seasons played. Then there's Mattison. The Las Vegas Raiders could ship him off and move forward with Zamir White in the backfield.

WR

Diontae Johnson CAR • WR • #5 TAR 55 REC 29 REC YDs 340 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The Cincinnati Bengals are attempting to climb out of a 2-4 hole, and Higgins will be a key factor in that effort. Over the past two games, he's caught 16 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. I don't believe it's "likely" the Bengals part ways with Higgins, but what if they lose a couple of their next few games and a team approaches Cincinnati with decent compensation, plus a new contract for Higgins?

Hopkins is a WR1 who could be on the move. The Tennessee Titans are one of the worst teams in the NFL, and Hop is on an expiring contract. However, he is playing through a torn MCL, which could affect his trade value. A few weeks ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter spoke as if this was Johnson's only season in Carolina, as he's set to hit free agency this offseason. While the Panthers continue to lose by double digits, he could be on the move. Interested, Patrick Mahomes?

TE

Daniel Bellinger NYG • TE • #82 TAR 2 REC 2 REC YDs 20 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Bellinger hasn't recorded a reception since Week 3, as the New York Giants have clearly turned their attention to rookie Theo Johnson. This is a young tight end who could draw some trade interest. Bryant signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this offseason, but Brock Bowers headlines the TE room in Sin City. Could a team be interested in trading for the former unanimous All-America tight end who won the John Mackey Award in 2019? Hooper is a versatile veteran tight end who hasn't recorded more than two receptions in a game this year. He could be available for a late-round pick as well.

OT

The Jacksonville Jaguars already dealt Roy Robertson-Harris, and they may not be done. I wonder if one of their tackles in Robinson or Little could be traded. Both players are on the final years of their deals. Personally, I think it would be smart for a team to pick up the phone and ask what it would cost to move Little. Peat is a reserve lineman on a one-year deal in Vegas, and his versatility could stand out to an offensive line-needy team.

OG

Davis, who signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears last offseason, was a healthy inactive last week. The Bears would certainly listen to offers on the veteran guard who has 67 starts to his name. Brunskill is an interesting case. He was demoted from his role as starter this offseason with the Titans, and has played just 24 offensive snaps in 2024. Brunskill has played all five positions along the offensive line in his career. Clapp is a backup guard for the Buffalo Bills. He's started in 21 of 65 career games played for the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers.

DL

Jones is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed with Denver in 2022. He's recorded two sacks in each of the last two years. Set to turn 30 in January, Jones could draw trade interest. Butler is another veteran defensive lineman on the final year of his deal who could contribute for a team that needs some depth on the interior. Jefferson is a veteran backup defensive lineman on the deep unit the Cleveland Browns boast. He's recorded six combined tackles and one sack in five games played this season.

EDGE

1. Haason Reddick

2. Josh Uche

3. Za'Darius Smith

Reddick is still in the midst of his lengthy holdout, but now has Drew Rosenhaus on his side trying to orchestrate a trade. The Detroit Lions would be a dream fit, but remember that Reddick is looking for a new contract as well. The New England Patriots could be looking to ship off players on the final year of their contracts, and that includes Uche, who recorded 11.5 sacks in 2022. The Browns' Smith is someone who could also garner attention from contenders looking for pass-rush help.

LB

The linebacker trade market probably won't be on fire, but Speed is in the midst of a career year with 60 combined tackles recorded in his first six games played. His 44 solo tackles lead the league, and he's in the final year of his contract. Lloyd, who was selected by Jacksonville with the No. 27 overall pick in 2022, has struggled this season. But, he's just 26 years old, and could benefit from a change of scenery. Davis was drafted as a linebacker, but has been playing defensive end this year for Washington. The former No. 19 overall pick was a healthy inactive in Week 6.

CB

I truly don't know if Horn would be available via trade, but there would be significant interest if he was. The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but Horn has played more than six games in a season just once in his career. Newsome is another Brown who could be unloaded. Like Horn, he's scheduled to play on his fifth-year option in 2025. In 2023, he recorded a career-high 14 passes defended. Jones is a veteran who has spent his entire career with the Patriots. He's in the final year of his contract, and could be an asset to a contender.

S

Jonathan Gannon's defense is struggling, and the Arizona Cardinals could look to trade their star safety who is on the final year of his contract. Baker has made six Pro Bowls since being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Moehrig is a young safety on the final year of his rookie deal. Last season he recorded a career-high three interceptions and eight passes defended for the Raiders. Cisco called out his teammates' effort in London last week after the loss to the Bears. He's also in the final year of his rookie contract, and could be another Jag who's on the move.