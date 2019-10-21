NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Breaking down the latest moves and rumors involving Emmanuel Sanders, more

A year ago, the NFL Trade winds moved Amari Cooper, HaHa Clinton-Dix, Dante Fowler Jr., Golden Tate and Demaryius Thomas to new teams. Star cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jalen Ramsey have already been relocated in 2019 but the anticipated wheeling and dealing does not end there.

Here are the storylines being monitored as the NFL Trade Deadline approaches Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. ET. This post will be updated to reflect the latest rumors and report so check back often:

New England acquires receiver Mohamed Sanu from Atlanta

Head coach Bill Belichick got the receiver that he coveted Tuesday morning as the Patriots traded a second round pick to the Falcons for Sanu, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team had been in pursuit of Sanu dating back to the 2019 NFL Draft. The undefeated Patriots have another option in the event that Josh Gordon is unable to return from injury Sunday against the Browns.

New England's move for Sanu came after expressing some level of interest in Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos, CBS Sports' Patrik Walker wrote. The acquisition of Sanu likely removes the Patriots from all wide receiver trade discussions, which is good news for other teams. San Francisco was one team linked to Sanders.

Houston parts with another draft choice for former first round pick Gareon Conley

The Texans must like their chances to compete for the Super Bowl this season because they parted with a third round pick for Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley, who has struggled a bit this season. Houston, who terminated general manager Brian Gaine's contract in the offseason, already dealt their first round pick as part of the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans had suffered multiple injuries at the cornerback position: Phillip Gaines, Bradley Roby and Johnathan Joseph.

Chiefs not in the market for Patrick Mahomes' temporary replacement

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Kansas City is not expected to panic and trade for another quarterback to temporarily replace the injured Mahomes. La Canfora goes on to say that the timeframe for the quarterback's return is expected to be between four and six weeks. On the 'Pick Six NFL Podcast,' which you should definitely listen to by the way, it was discussed that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has faced similar circumstances in the past and prefers to trudge forward with the backup quarterback that has been working in his system all season long. In this case, that player is Matt Moore.

Denver is fielding calls for Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan wrote about a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter acknowledging that Sanders is available for the right price, which equates to a draft choice on day two (rounds two or three). Sanders, 32, has recorded 30 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns this season. He could be an asset for a contender looking to improve their pass game. The Broncos are currently 2-5 and looking up in the AFC West. During training camp, Sanders fought with the team's leading receiver -- Courtland Sutton. Sanders seemed to acknowledge the trade rumors in a recent tweet.

Falcons place former first-round linebacker Vic Beasley on the trade block

According to a report from ESPN, Atlanta has placed the former No. 8 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft on the trade block. Beasley is amidst the final year of his rookie contract. Beasley recorded 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his second season but recorded just five sacks in the following two seasons. The 27-year-old is on pace for three sacks in 2019.

San Francisco is exploring all options to improve their wide receiver room

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora recently reported that the 49ers are searching for ways to improve the wide receiver talent around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to multiple reports, San Francisco attempted to trade for Odell Beckham Jr. before the deal with Cleveland was completed. As it stands today, the team likely has the most interest in A.J. Green of the Bengals, and Denver's Emmanuel Sanders. Taylor Gabriel of the Bears and Devante Parker of the Dolphins were also mentioned as potential options. General Manager John Lynch has already dealt the team's second-round choice in the upcoming draft for Dee Ford. The 49ers are atop the NFC West at the time of writing this (Oct. 21) and eyeing a potentially deep playoff run.

Arizona maintains there are no plans to trade Patrick Peterson

The Cardinals are off to a 3-3-1 start, which is surprisingly only good for fourth within the NFC West. Their contention may be the reason General Manager Steve Keim keeps insisting that cornerback Patrick Peterson is not available in a trade. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo wrote about Keim's recent comments:

"I don't know why the questions persist," Keim said, via the team's official website. "I have addressed it multiple times, last week or a couple of weeks ago -- we are not trading Patrick Peterson. Our stance is simply been, why trade a player in his prime at one of the hardest positions to find, for a maybe or a couple of maybes (with draft picks).

Peterson, 29, served a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He has appeared in eight Pro Bowls since entering the NFL as the No. 5 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay is not trading O.J. Howard despite inquiry

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that the Buccaneers have no interest in dealing 2017 first-round tight end O.J. Howard. According to a separate report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots have already called and their attempt to pursue Howard was rebuffed.

Howard has just 13 receptions for 176 yards this season. They have a competent backup tight end in Cameron Brate, who has just one fewer reception this season but is also in the second year of a $40.8 million deal that does not expire until after the 2023 season.

New England will now pursue other options at the position.

Miami is shopping young running back Kenyan Drake

The Dolphins have already parted with cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive end Robert Quinn, wide receiver Kenny Stills and left tackle Laremy Tunsil this year. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Miami is also shopping Drake. The 25-year-old has played in every game since entering the league as a third-round pick out of Alabama in 2016. In 2019, he has recorded 47 carries for 174 yards (3.7 yards per carry) as well as 22 receptions for 174 yards.

The Dolphins were competitive into the fourth quarter of Week 7's game against the Bills, which had to be terrifying for a franchise rumored to be tanking.

Jalen Ramsey traded to the Rams

The Jaguars shipped Ramsey West in exchange for first round picks in each of the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts as well as a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It was a steep price to pay for a player known to be seeking a new contract in the offseason. Los Angeles has already signed defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and running back Todd Gurley to lucrative deals. In the aftermath of that trade, here are trade grades for each team.

Expected buyers and sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote a detailed list of teams that could be looking to improve and other teams that could be looking to parcel out their rosters before the deadline.

Rams trade cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore

Los Angeles dealt Peters to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 NFL Draft choice. It was a precursor to the deal later finalized with Ramsey. In a separate report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, it was learned that the Rams actually offered him to Cleveland first but the Browns declined.

Browns call about Trent Williams' availability weekly

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo provided the latest in trade talks surrounding Trent Williams. Cleveland General Manager John Dorsey calls weekly but the Redskins do not intend to trade the disgruntled offensive tackle in 2019. They intend to wait until the offseason when they have a better understanding of where each team is expected to pick.

Recent comments from Dorsey illustrate his lack of confidence in current offensive tackles Greg Robinson and Chris Hubbard. On Robinson: "I would like Greg to be more consistent." On Hubbard: "I like Chris as a person. I would challenge him to be a little bit more consistent." The executive also confirmed conversations with Washington General Manager Bruce Allen: "We have had a few conversations. Is there anything you want me to pass on to him?"

CBS Sports hypothesized some potential destinations for the lineman if the Redskins were to change their minds.

Rams acquire former second-round lineman Austin Corbett from Cleveland

Los Angeles hoped to improve their offensive line. They completed a deal with the Browns that sent a 2021 fifth round draft choice to the AFC North in exchange for Corbett, who was selected No. 33 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Bengals reportedly unwilling to part with Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green

La Canfora reported that the Bengals could likely get a first round pick in exchange for Green if he were willing to negotiate a new deal and were to return from his foot injury relatively soon. The expectation is that the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will be out until after the NFL Trade Deadline. In a report from NFL Media, the 31-year-old expressed that he 'still has a ways to go.' La Canfora also cited league sources questioning whether or not Cincinnati owner Mike Brown would be willing to accept the current state of the team and trade key veterans such as defensive tackle Geno Atkins, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, offensive tackle Cordy Glenn and Green. The Bengals are one of two winless teams remaining through Week 7.